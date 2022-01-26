Video

Megan Thee Stallion Dances In Tiny Gold Bikini In Sexy Mirror Video: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion showed off her curves in a barely-there string bikini and belly ring in a stunning new video.

Good as gold! Megan Thee Stallion, 26, is definitely not camera shy, which she proved with a stunning display of grace and beauty on her Instagram Stories on January 25. The body confident rapper left little to the imagination as she showed off her curves in a tiny gold string bikini from her collection with FashionNova, whom she has been collaborating with since fall of 2020. Megan moved her body subtly to show off the sexy look, flipping her hair while filming herself in the mirror. She’s feeling herself and there is nothing wrong with that!

But FashionNova isn’t the only brand Megan is flaunting. On the same day, Megan dropped the first look of her next fashion project: the latest Coach campaign with Jennifer Lopez! Not too shabby. The Spring 2022, “That’s My Ride”-themed ad features both beauties in cropped tees and hoodies—along with matching shorts and sweat sets—for the brand’s streetwear-focused launch. The ad also feature the ladies posed with bicycles and up on machinery for a unique new perspective of the luxury brand at work.

The campaign is sure to be a big hit, considering when Megan launched her first FashionNova collection back in 2020, the line reportedly brought in $1.2 million in the first 24 hours alone, and she has continued to build her fashion empire ever since. One of her biggest muses? “Naomi Campbell is one of my biggest fashion inspirations, and all her looks are just so sleek and sexy,” she told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview last month. “I’ve watched Naomi since I was a kid, and I still use her for reference whenever I’m putting together my own outfits.”

We highly doubt that Megan needs too much help these days in the style department, as it’s clear she will always be serving up looks no matter what she is wearing. Whether it’s glamming it up and taking risks on the red carpet at the BETs, strutting her stuff on-stage in a black thong bodysuit, or boldly revealing her stretch marks on Instagram, her appeal is massive and she will likely continue to keep us guessing with her various styles of fresh and edgy fashion for years to come.