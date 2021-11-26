Megan Thee Stallion Shares Pics Revealing Stretch Marks & Are Fans Thrilled She Didn’t Photoshop Shoot

Megan Thee Stallion proudly showed off her marks as she rocked a super sexy bodysuit from FashionNova!

Megan Thee Stallion, 26, has no shame over her stretch marks! The “Body” rapper revealed the natural lines on her upper thighs as she modeled a black thong bodysuit from fast fashion brand FashionNova on Friday, Nov. 26. Megan sizzled as she showed off her curves in the one piece, which included a cropped t-shirt attached to the bottoms.

In the first photo, the Texas native sizzled as she showed off her glam makeup, including her signature lined lip, and luscious long hair extensions. She added some serious bling with a diamond encrusted Cuban link necklace, matching bracelet, and ring. Megan also gave fans a close up look at her fun fruit-inspired manicure: each nail took on the color and pattern of a different one, including a watermelon, grapes, orange, strawberries and more.

“@fashionnova 48hrs until BLACK FRIDAY SALE,” she wrote in her caption, shouting out the popular online fashion brand. Fans quickly responded with applause around her stretch photo — otherwise known as “Tiger Stripes” — and thanked her for not photoshopping her natural body.

“It’s the realness and natural body for me,” one of Megan’s 26.5 million followers penned. “the stretch marks omg,” “Stripes of natural beauty,” and “it’s the stretch marks fa meeeeeee…sister I love you and everything you about…keep being the hottest,” others chimed in.

Earlier in the day, Megan shared videos and photos from her Thanksgiving celebration which included plenty of food and dancing. She baked and basted her own turkey, which she documented via IG stories, admitting that the group may have eaten a little late. “Baby Tim coming along nicely,” she wrote over a video of the turkey, going on to show the other dishes she whipped up, including baked beans (she’s the “queen” of this dish) and a baked mac and cheese.

The Good News rapper has plenty to be grateful for this year, particularly after her major clean-up at the American Music Awards. Although she had to cancel her performance last minute due to an “unexpected personal matter,” she took home the awards for Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album.

“Thank you hotties thank you @amas…I’m so happy so proud ! I couldn’t be there physically this year but like I said I’m so excited for everything to come next year,” she wrote in a post about the awards. As if that wasn’t enough to celebrate, she also just nabbed a Grammy nomination for her track “Thot S—.”