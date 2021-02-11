Khloe Kardashian, Demi Lovato & More Stars Who Proudly Embrace Their Stretch Marks — See Pics

Some of our favorite celebs, from Demi Lovato to Lady Gaga, have proudly shared snaps of their stretch marks in an effort to de-stigmatize what is a very normal part of the body!

Despite being a totally normal part of the human body, sharing photos of stretch marks has long been stigmatized. A-listers like Chrissy Teigen, Khloe Kardashian and Hilary Duff have taken to social media in recent years to normalize their body “imperfections” and remind fans they shouldn’t be self conscious about parts of their body that are completely normal. Scroll through some of the empowering photos and messages posted by your favorite celebs.

Demi Lovato

Former Disney Channel star Demi Lovato revealed she was recovering from disordered eating habits, and took to Instagram in December 2020 to share a candid post which featured a series of photos of her stretch marks. In honor of my gratitude for the place I’m in today, this was a lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them.” The “Confident” singer said she painted glitter on her upper thighs to “celebrate” her stretch marks. “This year was tough.. be gentle on yourself if you slip up and remember to get right back on track because you’re WORTH THE MIRACLE OF RECOVERY. I LOVE YOU.”

Khloe Kardashian

Reality star Khloe Kardashian embraced her stretch marks when she took to Instagram in January 2021 to share a snap from her tropical family getaway. The mom of two-year-old daughter, True Thompson, showed off her curves in a black bikini, captioning the post with a zebra emoji and writing, “I love my stripes.”

Chrissy Teigen

Back in 2015, cookbook queen Chrissy Teigen nonchalantly shared a snap which showed stretch marks on her leg. “Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi,” she captioned the photo, in which her legs were crossed. Chrissy is a mom to two kids: Luna and Miles.

Jameela Jamil

The Good Place star Jameela Jamil has long been on a mission to reframe the way people think about women’s bodies. In 2019 she posted a candid selfie, suggesting we refer to stretch marks as “Babe Marks”. She continued, “Boob stretch marks are a normal, beautiful thing. I have stretch marks all over my body … They are my badge of honor for resisting society’s weaponizing of the female form.”

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff is another star who fought back against unrealistic beauty standards. Back in 2017, she shared this snap to her Instagram feed after photos of herself appeared in gossip magazines. “Since websites and magazines love to share ‘celeb flaws’ – well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I’m turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go,” she captioned the snap, adding, “Ladies, lets be proud of what we’ve got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed.”

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland made a great reference when she shared this snap of herself wearing a gorgeous, colorful one piece. “B!T@H BE HUMBLE”,” she wrote on the 2017 post, in reference to Kendrick Lamar‘s hit song, “Humble” which includes the lyrics, “I’m so sick and tired of the Photoshop… Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks”.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga was Born This Way! The “Rain On Me” hitmaker took to Instagram in 2018 to share a stunning selfie, taken in the backseat of a car. She rocked an orange tank top, which featured a low cut scoop neckline, and showed some stretch marks on her chest.