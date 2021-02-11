Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Sexy New Bikini Pic After Lamar Odom Claims His Ex Hooked Up With Tristan

Khloe Kardashian stunned as she posed on a Turks and Caicos beach! The post comes hours after Lamar Odom said his ex Sabrina Parr had a fling with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, is goals! The Good American founder slayed in her latest Instagram photo that looked straight out of a magazine editorial. Wearing a black bikini, Khloe posed in front of the turquoise blue water while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos earlier this month. A sheer nude cover up gently blew in the wind as Khloe soaked up the view and sunshine on the dreamy sandy beach. “I keep forgetting to post. I’m ALMOST done with beach photos,” she captioned the picture, which was posted on Thursday, Feb. 11.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been posting up a storm from the glamorous trip she took with sisters Kim, 40, Kourtney, 41, and Kylie, 23. In other photos from the same trip, Khloe sported a sheer blue dress with a nude body suit underneath, as well as showed off her stretch marks in a maroon bikini. “I love my stripes,” she wrote in a body positive caption on Jan. 30. While in the Turks and Caicos, the sisters celebrated Stormi Webster‘s milestone third birthday! Kylie shared glimpses of balloons and other festive moments via her Instagram in recent weeks.

The latest post comes amidst her ex-husband Lamar Odom‘s claims that his most recent ex Sabrina Parr “hooked up” with Tristan Thompson, 29. Khloe and Tristan, who share daughter True, 2, publicly split in 2019 but seem to be working to rekindle their romance in recent months. While Lamar confessed to cheating on ex-fiancée Sabrina — he alleged that the trainer “slept with my ex-wife’s significant other” on The Wendy Williams Show. “But, I‘m going to be honest with you, there’s some things that kind of always made me look at her out of the corner with my eye,” he added to host Wendy Williams.

.@RealLamarOdom opened up about his tumultuous relationship with his ex #SabrinaParr. Take a look 🤔 Tune in to the Wendy show TODAY to watch more of his interview. pic.twitter.com/C3ofLwiazG — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) February 11, 2021

Khloe and Lamar married in 2009, with Khloe filing for divorce in 2013. Following Lamar’s near-death experience in 2015 after being found in a Nevada brothel, Khloe withdrew papers to make medical decisions on his behalf. The divorce was later finalized in Dec. 2016. While Khloe later moved on with French Montana and Tristan, Lamar went public with Sabrina in 2019. The basketball player and life coach got engaged after just three months, ultimately splitting in 2020. Previously, Lamar said Sabrina was “bitter” about the break-up. “We all have our ups and downs in life. Me and this girl, we shared a moment in time and within that moment in time I found out that we should not be together,” he also said.