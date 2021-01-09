Lamar Odom Says Ex-GF Sabrina Parr Is ‘Bitter’ 2 Months After Split: ‘We Should Not Be Together’ — Watch

Khloe Kardashian’s former husband Lamar Odom has spoken out after his ex Sabrina Parr talked about their break up on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’.

Former NBA star Lamar Odom has opened up about his ex Sabrina Parr in the wake of their nasty November 2020 split. The athlete, who was previously married to Khloe Kardashian, took to his Instagram page on January 8, describing his life coach ex as “bitter” after she broke her silence about their split on The Wendy Williams Show. “So, it’s kinda crazy, I woke up this morning and started getting all of these calls due to someone had went on Wendy Williams and made incredible, hurtful, allegations,” he began.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star said he was “grateful” for the valuable lessons he learnt throughout the relationship, despite suffering heartbreak. “First, I would like to say that I’m grateful for life experiences and this experience has taught me a valuable lesson and that lesson is to clearly make sure that all individuals that I choose to have in my inner circle are loyal and honest,” he continued. “We all have our ups and downs in life. Me and this girl, we shared a moment in time and within that moment in time I found out that we should not be together.”

He concluded the IG video by wishing Sabrina “all the best,” before adding that “she’s in need to help like we all are in life.” Lamar captioned the two-minute long clip, “She bitter, I’m better. Toxic people and relationships ending is a GREAT thing. It’s almost like the trash taking itself out.” That’s some serious shade!

Sabrina previously spoke out in a November 5 Instagram post, which seemingly addressed how she was doing after parting ways with Lamar. “Women go through so much & we are expected to never fold! We are arguable the most undervalued & underestimated species on this earth,” she began her post. “But don’t you dare undervalue yourself! You KNOW who you are. You KNOW what you’re made of! You KNOW what you’re capable of.”