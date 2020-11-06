Lamar Odom’s Ex Sabrina Parr Speaks Out After Ending Engagement: I ‘Know’ What I ‘Deserve’

Sabrina Parr broke her silence and addressed the end of her engagement to Lamar Odom, saying in a new Instagram post that ‘nothing is more valuable’ than her ‘peace.’

Sabrina Parr opened up for the first time since ending her relationship with Lamar Odom after their one-year engagement. Sabrina shared a post to Instagram on November 5, seemingly addressing how she was doing since she and Lamar went their separate ways. “Women go through so much & we are expected to never fold! We are arguable the most undervalued & underestimated species on this earth,” she began her post, which you can see below.

“But don’t you dare undervalue yourself! You KNOW who you are,” she continued, seemingly using the moment to address the women amongst her impressive 230K Instagram follower count with a motivational tone. “You KNOW what you’re made of! You KNOW what you’re capable of,” she went on in her caption.

“Deep in your gut, you know exactly what you want and what you deserve. Make whatever adjustments you need to make until you get that! And remember, NOTHING is more valuable than your peace,” she ended her caption, which was featured alongside a car selfie of the personal trainer.

The post comes roughly one day after Sabrina and Lamar ended their engagement of one year. Much like her recent post, Sabrina also took to her Instagram to share that she and Lamar had officially split, saying on her November 4 Instagram Story that it was a “difficult decision” to make, but that it was “best for myself and my children.” Sabrina also revealed that she had reached her limit, saying that she is “no longer able to be by [Lamar’s] side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”

The couple revealed their engagement in 2019 with two separate Instagram posts. Both were so incredibly overjoyed at the prospect of their future together at the time of their engagement. Over the course of his life, though, Lamar’s struggled with drug abuse. In 2015, Lamar suffered a near-fatal overdose, and Khloe Kardashian, to whom he was married from 2009-2016, had to make medical decisions on his behalf.