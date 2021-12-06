Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Her Biggest Fashion Inspiration While Launching ‘Hot Girl Enterprises’ Collection

Megan Thee Stallion teamed with Cash App for a new apparel collection, and she tells HL EXCLUSIVELY the supermodel icon who most influenced her fierce fashion taste.

If there’s anything that comes close to matching Megan Thee Stallion‘s charisma on stage, her talent on the mic, and the energy she brings with each performance – it’s her killer fashion sense. In the years since taking over the mainstream music world, Hot Girl Meg has become one of the biggest names to perform in front of a crowd and to slay on the red carpet. Megan credits one particular “North Star” in guiding her in this blow-up and glow-up. “Naomi Campbell is one of my biggest fashion inspirations, and all her looks are just so sleek and sexy,” she tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview over the new “Hot Girl Enterprises” Cash By Cash Capp apparel collection. “I’ve watched Naomi since I was a kid, and I still use her for reference whenever I’m putting together my own outfits.”

Naomi’s inspiration – the sleek, the sexy – is found in Meg’s new collab with Cash App. The collection, which includes a reversible bucket hat, a t-shirt, and a bike short, is elevated streetwear that helps bring out everyone’s inner “Hot Girl.” While Meg has previously worked on fashion collections, this Cash App collab showcases a new aspect from the “Savage” superstar. “We called this collection ‘Hot Girl Enterprise’ for a reason – because it captures my sexiness and sophistication,” she tells HollywoodLife. “I’m always working on being the best version of myself, and that’s the message I want to send to all my Hotties with this drop.”

“I knew that I had to make this a fun, hot and sexy line for all my Hotties, but it also had to be bigger than fashion too,” she adds. That’s why all proceeds from this limited-edition collection will go toward supporting charitable projects focused on education, housing, and health and wellness in Megan’s hometown of Houston as well as across the globe. The partnership has already seen Cash App and Megan give away $1 million in stock to help those who wouldn’t have such financial opportunities. Meg also released an investing tutorial to help viewers with their financial literacy. “I wanted to create a collection that would also help uplift communities in need in Houston in a special way,” she says.

When it comes to education, Megan does more than talk the talk – she walks the walk. In fact, she will soon walk in her college graduation ceremony. On Dec. 2, she tweeted a countdown – “9 more days until I graduate” – until she received her degree in health administration from Texas Southern University. Although Megan is a Grammy-winning musician who topped the Billboard Hot 100 on a song featuring Beyoncé, she still made time to finish school. She also ensured that this new Cash App collection helped out her hometown.

“Education, healthcare administration, and philanthropy will always be important to me,” says Megan, “and I will always take care of my community in Houston. That city raised me and supported me before I became Megan Thee Stallion, so I have a responsibility to do my part and give back to those who don’t have the resources that I have.”

“Hot Girl Enterprise is for all my Hotties, but this Cash App collection is really meant to send a fierce and stylish message,” she continues. “I take pride in being a strong, bold individual, and I wanted those qualities reflected in everything from the colors to the design.” One can find that unapologetic individuality and bold love in this collection – specifically, the “Hot Girl Enterprise” bucket hat. The accessory has been making a comeback in recent years, and Megan saw this collab as a chance to offer he own spin on the hat. “Bucket hats have always been fly to me,” she says, “but I really do like to incorporate a sense of nostalgia into my looks. I was inspired by the 90’s – both in music and fashion.” Now, all her Hotties can be inspired by her to look fly and be financially fierce, as well.

The “Hot Girl Enterprise” Cash by Cash App apparel collection is currently available for purchase at shop.cash.app.