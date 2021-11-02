Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Sheer White Dress On ‘Glamour’s Women Of The Year Cover

Megan Thee Stallion got all glammed up as a ‘Glamour’ 2021 Women Of The Year honoree. She spoke to the outlet about how she’s ‘evolving every day’ while in the spotlight.

Glamour‘s 2021 Women Of The Year are here — and Megan The Stallion is among the bunch! The 26-year-old rapper was chosen for the magazine’s coveted list alongside actress Mariska Hargitay, poet Amanda Gorman, and more. Megan looked stunning for the photoshoot: she wore a sheer white dress and gold earrings and jewelry for the cover image, while secondary photos showed the superstar in gorgeous black and red gowns that put her fit body on full display.

In her interview with Glamour, Megan opened up about she’s learned to always put herself first and prioritize her own needs. “In life now, I’m just walking around here doing whatever I want to, and I had to learn,” she explained. “It doesn’t matter how that makes other people feel because I’m not going to be with none of y’all. I’m not looking at y’all when I wake up in the morning. I’m not looking at you in the mirror. I have to do things that make me feel good from the inside out.”

The Grammy-winning “Savage” rapper also said that she’s “learning, growing, and evolving every day because I’m going through different experiences.” Megan continued, “I’m learning new things, I’m seeing new places, I’m meeting new people, and I feel like your environment affects your creativity. I travel all the time, so now I’m learning stuff outside of the South, outside of the East Coast. So now when I write and when I think about shit, stuff, I’m thinking about things outside of my area.”

Megan then named Queen Latifah, 51, as one of the many women that she looks up to in life. “Queen Latifah is amazing. She is all around someone I look up to because she took it further than music,” the singer said. “She’s an all-around businesswoman who lets me know I can like more than one thing, and I can pursue more than one thing.”

With such an incredible year nearly under her belt, Megan admitted to Glamour that she struggles with keeping her personal life in the shadows amidst her success. “It’s very hard for me to be vulnerable sometimes; it’s very hard for me to be open sometimes, especially in my music,” she explained. “I do try to keep my private things private. But being in the light, it’s hard to be so private. So I’m like, ‘Okay, since y’all think y’all know my business half the time, let me tell you from the source, let me tell you from the horse’s mouth.’ “

As her career skyrockets, Megan hopes to use own experience of being in the spotlight as a teaching lesson to other women. “The bigger I get, the bigger my platform gets, I start realizing that I’m not the only woman that goes through what I go through, and it doesn’t matter what scale it’s on,” she told Glamour. “Mine is just public because I’m a public figure. I want to bring things to light so other women don’t feel like they have to continue to be silent.”