January Jones, 43, Stuns In Sexy, Sheer White Dress: ‘Post Shower Photo Op’ – Pic

January Jones looked stunning in an Instagram photo she posted on April 15 when she used her bathroom for a ‘photo op’ while posing in sheer white gown.

January Jones looked like sheer perfection in her latest social media snapshot. The Mad Men alum made her Instagram followers stop scrolling when they came across a stunning image that the 43-year-old star shared wearing a chic white dress. The Golden Globe nominee captioned the photo, “Post shower photo op.”

The A-list actress stood barefoot on the tile floor of her all white bathroom. January wore a $795 white Jonathan Simkhai ‘Emeri Chunky Knit’ dress while leaning one hand up against the wall and another behind her neck. She crossed one leg over the other and as the sun shone through her windows, followers got a glimpse of her flawless silhouette.

Fans of the X-Men actress flooded the comments section to gush over the blonde beauty. “Hmmm… maybe January isn’t the coldest month of the year. It does have some heat,” one follower responded. “Looking fresh and dazzling,” someone else added, while another one wrote, “Timeless and divine beauty!”

The stunning actress, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, posed seductively in her $1.7 million dollar four-bedroom LA home. January is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. She took to Instagram just days before on April 4 and wore a flirty pink polka dot from Alessandra Rich. January flashed a huge smile for the camera while wearing the Silk Ruched Midi Dress by the designer. She captioned the photo with a baby chick and pink hearts emoji in celebration of the Easter weekend.

Meanwhile, January is set to star in God Is A Bullet. She’s gearing up for filming which is due to start in Mexico City on May 24.