January Jones & Kiernan Shipka Rewear Their 2011 Golden Globes Dresses In 2021: See Pics

Nothing’s changed (much) in a decade! In honor of the 2021 show, ‘Mad Men’ alums January Jones and Kiernan Shipka wore the exact same dresses they rocked at the 2011 show. The dresses still fit perfectly!

Betty and Sally Draper forever! It’s been a full 10 years since the Mad Men cast dazzled at the 2011 Golden Globes. January Jones, 43, and Kiernan Shipka, 21, decided to show the world that the dresses they wore a decade ago still fit after all these years! January and Kiernan, who played mother and daughter Betty and Sally Draper in Mad Men, decided to rewear those 2011 dresses to celebrate the 2021 Golden Globes. It was just as iconic as you could imagine.

January posted a photo of herself wearing that gorgeous and very sexy red Versace gown from the 2011 Golden Globes. “10yrs later and it still, (sorta), fits,” she captioned the before and after photos on Instagram. The dress still fit her perfectly!

Kiernan commented on January’s photos, “Omfg yes.” But she had a surprise of her own. She also put on the dress she wore to the 2011 Golden Globes. Kiernan was just 11 years old when she attended the 2011 show, and the dress still fits now that she’s 21! “Hey @januaryjones I heard we’re putting on our Golden Globes looks from 10 years ago,” she captioned her Instagram photos.

January also commented on Kiernan’s epic before and after photos. “And do you still fit in the dress?” she asked. The answer to that is: YES! January later added, “Omg I commented before I scrolled. Yaaaasss! I believe this is called upcycling now.”

Mad Men ended in 2015 after 7 stellar seasons and many, many awards shows. Even though it’s been a few years since the show aired, January and Kiernan have remained close after all these years after playing mother and daughter in the show. Kiernan grew up on the show, and January is like a sister to her. They have a knack for posting epic Mad Men throwback photos on their Instagram pages. These are their most legendary throwback photos yet.