Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Sexy Black Cutout Dress At Glamour’s Women Of The Year Awards

Megan Thee Stallion looked sexier than ever when she rocked a completely cutout black dress while being honored at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

Megan Thee Stallion, 26, always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in NYC on November 8.

Megan was honored with the coveted Woman of the Year award and she truly stole the show when she rocked a skintight black Mônot Spring 2022 cut-out dress. The long-sleeve dress featured long gloves and a high neckline and was super cropped, putting her stomach and diamond belly ring on display.

Meanwhile, the bottom half of the dress featured a low-cut asymmetrical skirt that dropped to the floor and hugged her frame perfectly. She accessorized with a pair of black and white diamond hoop earrings and a crystal-embellished clutch while a metallic smokey eye and a stunning chignon updo with front bangs completed her look.

All of Megan’s looks while promoting the awards have been fabulous, especially the sheer white dress she wore in the Woman of the Year Awards issue. For the magazine, she stunned in a long-sleeve off-the-shoulder dress that had transparent mesh panels along her arms, bodice, and skirt.

The frock had a fitted corset that cinched in her waist and a fitted skirt that hugged her legs, as she accessorized with a pair of nude strappy sandals. Massive silver and gold drop earrings, as well as white and gold rings, accessorized the dress while she had her natural, curly hair thrown up into a high messy bun.