See Pics

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates College Graduation In Sexy Cutout Swimsuit — Photos

megan
Shutterstock
Megan Thee Stallion and her dog Four Beautycon Festival, Portrait Studio, Day 2, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Aug 2019
Megan Thee Stallion attends the Sports Illustrated Celebrates 2021 Issue Release at Seminole Hard Rock HotelSports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates 2021 issue release, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA - 23 Jul 2021
View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Megan Thee Stallion is set to become a college graduate! The ‘WAP’ chart-topper has completed her degree at Texas Southern University, and celebrated with a photoshoot.

Is there anything Megan Thee Stallion can’t do? The 26-year-old has revealed she’s been pursuing a university degree while delivering some of the biggest hits of the past few years — and she’s finally set to graduate! The CEO of Hot Girl Summer will receive her diploma from Texas Southern University in December, and she celebrated by releasing the a slew of stunning graduation pics. Posing in front of the Houston skyline, Meg wore a bright maroon one-piece along with a lapel with her school’s logo on it.

megan
Megan Thee Stallion. Image: Shutterstock

“Showed my a** and still went to class IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS doing everything they said I can’t/couldn’t! Megan Thee Mf Stallion aka the mf Htown Hottie is graduating dec 11th from TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY now go and talk abt that,” she captioned the November 5 post, which showed her holding a diploma while posing in front of several cars. Just last month, she shared some behind-the-scenes footage of herself holding a bedazzled cap that featured her iconic phrase, “Real Hot Girl Sh*t.”

During an appearance on Coach Conversations, Megan also revealed, “I’m literally gonna burst out crying because I can’t believe I made it … I might faint,” in reference to her impending graduation. It’s hard to believe she even found the time to study amid her various commitments. Most recently, she was named one of Glamour‘s 2021 Women Of The Year. She totally stunned in a photoshoot for the magazine, wearing a sheer white dress with gold earrings and jewelry.

Related Gallery

Stars In Sexy Cutout Swimsuits -- See Pics

Sydney, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rita Ora, UK singer and Australian judge of TV program ‘The Voice’ is seen looking ‘pretty in pink’ as she took a dip in Sydney Harbour during an outing on Sunday. Rita accessorized with drop earrings and funking matching sunglasses as she looked sensational taking a rest on a rock. Pictured: Rita Ora BACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Retired alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn showed off her sexy beach body in a while one-piece while vacationing with her fiancé, P.K. Subban, in Mexico! Pictured: Lindsey Vonn BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Emily Ratajkowski is spotted in a bright green bikini by the pool at her hotel in Antibes, France. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL1500644 170517 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com Italy Rights, United States of America Rights

megan
Megan Thee Stallion. Image: Shutterstock

In her interview with Glamour, Megan opened up about she’s learned to put herself first and prioritize her own needs. “In life now, I’m just walking around here doing whatever I want to, and I had to learn,” she explained. “It doesn’t matter how that makes other people feel because I’m not going to be with none of y’all. I’m not looking at y’all when I wake up in the morning. I’m not looking at you in the mirror. I have to do things that make me feel good from the inside out.”