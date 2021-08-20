Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Short Shorts & Matching Crop Top In New Photos: ‘At Work’

Megan Thee Stallion looked fabulous when she showed off her toned figure in a sexy matching pink outfit featuring a crop top & short shorts.

Megan Thee Stallion, 26, is always making a statement in her outfits, no matter what she wears, and that’s exactly what she did while working. The rapper posted a slideshow of photos to Instagram with the caption, “@ work.” In the photos, Megan rocked a tiny pink collared crop top with a zipper down the front that was left unzipped at the top to reveal her ample cleavage.

She styled the hooded top with the matching pair of high-waisted, skintight short shorts. Her abs and diamond belly ring were on full display in this outfit and she accessorized with a massive powder blue leather Telfar bag and oversized white sunglasses.

As for her glam, Megan threw her brown hair in two super long curly pigtails that fell all the way below her waist and she chose to go completely makeup-free, making her gorgeous bare face the star of the show. In the photos, Megan is pictured holding a champagne flute while getting into a car and they are seriously amazing.

Megan has had a whirlwind of summer and just recently she was on vacation when she rocked a slew of sexy Fashion Nova swimsuits. One of our favorites was her pink and purple patterned bikini featuring a halterneck top and a matching side slit sarong. Aside from that one, she threw on a neon green and cheetah patterned two-piece that had a triangle top and matching high-rise side-tie bottoms.