See Pic

Jennifer Garner, 49, Looks Fit In Camo Leggings & Matching Top As She Goes For A Walk In LA

jennifer garner
BACKGRID
*EXCLUSIVE* Pacific Palisades, CA - Jennifer Garner out enjoying a Sunday morning walk with a friend in Pacific Palisades. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Wilde shows off her fit body after working out at the gym in Los Angeles on Tuesday. 07 Dec 2021 Pictured: Olivia Wilde shows off her fit body after working out at the gym in L.A. Photo credit: REEL / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA811907_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kendall Jenner and BFF Hailey Bieber are all smiles out a morning workout together. 13 Jul 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA770557_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 34 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Alias’ alum stunned in a casual all-black look, while getting some morning exercise in over the weekend.

All-black everything! Jennifer Garner stunned in a set of workout clothes, while out for a stroll on Sunday January 23. The 49-year-old actress looked gorgeous while getting her fitness on in Pacific Palisades. Jennifer sported an all-black look, while catching some sunshine on her morning walk.

Jennifer rocked all-black while out for a walk on Sunday. (BACKGRID)

Jennifer sported a tanktop and camo-covered joggers, as she got some exercise in. She also had a sweatshirt tied around her waist, plus a pair of comfy-looking sneakers. The 13 Going On 30 star accessorized with an Apple Watch, shades, and a gold chain around her neck. She definitely seemed like she was enjoying the walk and getting some solid exercise in, as she relaxed with her hands on her hips in one photo.

Other than the solo stroll, Jennifer has also spent lots of time with her son and youngest child Samuel, 9, since the year started. The Juno actress has been spotted out and about with the youngster, who she shares with her ex Ben Affleck, taking him to and from school on a few occasions since the start of 2022.

Related Gallery

Jennifer Garner -- Pics Of The Actress

*EXCLUSIVE* Pacific Palisades, CA - Jennifer Garner out enjoying a Sunday morning walk with a friend in Pacific Palisades.Pictured: Jennifer GarnerBACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Garner running errands and organizing the construction of her new home with her team in Los Angeles. 30 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Garner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775399_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Brentwood, CA - Actress Jennifer Garner keeps herself busy and runs a few errands around town wearing a blue floral dress to match her blue sneakers and tote.Pictured: Jennifer GarnerBACKGRID USA 22 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Besides Samuel, Jennifer and Ben share two daughters: Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13. When Jennifer and Violet were spotted returning to Los Angeles after a holiday trip, the actress’s eldest daughter looked just like her mom, as she headed to the car after the vacation. Ben and Jennifer seem like they have a great co-parenting relationship together, and the exes reunite for special events in their kids’ lives. The pair were seen chatting while meeting at their kids’ school back in December, and things seemed really low-key.

Since splitting up in 2018, Jennifer and Ben seem like they’ve figured out how to make things work best for their family. Even when Ben admitted that he felt “trapped” in the marriage in a December interview with Howard Stern, sources close to Jennifer told HollywoodLife that she was “unbothered” by the interview, because of how well the two know each other. “She knows him probably better than almost anybody and she knows what he was talking about,” the source said at the time. “She is completely confident in herself and is taking it with a grain of salt.”

 