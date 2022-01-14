See Pics

Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Son Samuel As They Walk From School Together: Photos

jennifer garner, samuel affleck
Backgrid
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel AffleckBen Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2018Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck spotted together with their kids attending church services in Pacific Palisades
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Jennifer Garner gives her son Samuel a ride home after school in Brentwood. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Jennifer Garner gives her son Samuel a ride home after school in Brentwood. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Jennifer Garner tends to her motherly duties and picks up her son Samuel from school in Brentwood, CA. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 10 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 69 Photos.
News Writer

The ’13 Going On 30′ actress was all smiles as she held hands with her youngest child, while giving him a ride from school.

School days! Jennifer Garner was an absolutely doting mother to her nine-year-old son Samuel on Thursday January 13. The 49-year-old actress held her son’s hand on their way to the car after a long day of hitting the books! Jennifer had a huge smile on her face, as she and Samuel went for a short stroll together, and she helped him carry some of his things, while they got ready to go home.

Jennifer, 49, and Samuel held hands while heading to the actress’s car. (Backgrid)

Jennifer was stunning in a casual outfit. She sported a white cardigan sweater with black stripes, along with a brown skirt. She completed the outfit with a black pair of sneakers, and she carried a brown face mask, along with Samuel’s lunchbox and what looked like his jacket. Meanwhile, Samuel sported a navy blue polo and matching pants, as he headed home with his mom. The Juno actress was similarly seen picking up her son from school on Tuesday January 10.  Jennifer and Samuel have gotten a lot of bonding time in through the first two weeks of the new year! Other than the rides to school, the actress and her boy were spotted having a mom and son lunch date together on Sunday January 8.

Jennifer walked Samuel over to her car after school. (Backgrid)

Related Gallery

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner's Family -- See Photos

*EXCLUSIVE* Brentwood, CA - Ben Affleck's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, stopped by the Affleck's to drop off a few Christmas gifts. Ben and his daughter Violet give Ben's mom a warm hug before having her board a ride home. Before leaving, Ben gives his mother a gift wrapped in silver gift wrap Pictured: Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner meet up to attend a parent meeting at their kid's school in Santa Monica. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 9 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Jennifer Garner meets up with Violet's driving instructor and has a chat as her eldest daughter gets ready for a Sunday driving lesson. Pictured: Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck BACKGRID USA 28 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Boaz / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Samuel is Jennifer’s youngest child, and she shares him, along with her two daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck49. Ben and Jennifer seem like they have such a great co-parenting relationship together, and they both spend lots of time with their kids. Their oldest daughter Violet was spotted out shopping with her dad just days into 2022, and she’s growing up to look just like her mom!

Either way, the pair have shown that their kids are a prime concern for both of them! Ben also opened up about concerns about how his kids would react to the infamous “Sad Affleck” meme during a January 7 interview with The Los Angeles Times. “That was funny to me. I mean, there’s nobody who hasn’t felt that way at a junket. But then my kids see it and I think, ‘Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or they have to worry about me?’ That’s really tough,” he said.

 