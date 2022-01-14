Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Son Samuel As They Walk From School Together: Photos

The ’13 Going On 30′ actress was all smiles as she held hands with her youngest child, while giving him a ride from school.

School days! Jennifer Garner was an absolutely doting mother to her nine-year-old son Samuel on Thursday January 13. The 49-year-old actress held her son’s hand on their way to the car after a long day of hitting the books! Jennifer had a huge smile on her face, as she and Samuel went for a short stroll together, and she helped him carry some of his things, while they got ready to go home.

Jennifer was stunning in a casual outfit. She sported a white cardigan sweater with black stripes, along with a brown skirt. She completed the outfit with a black pair of sneakers, and she carried a brown face mask, along with Samuel’s lunchbox and what looked like his jacket. Meanwhile, Samuel sported a navy blue polo and matching pants, as he headed home with his mom. The Juno actress was similarly seen picking up her son from school on Tuesday January 10. Jennifer and Samuel have gotten a lot of bonding time in through the first two weeks of the new year! Other than the rides to school, the actress and her boy were spotted having a mom and son lunch date together on Sunday January 8.

Samuel is Jennifer’s youngest child, and she shares him, along with her two daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 49. Ben and Jennifer seem like they have such a great co-parenting relationship together, and they both spend lots of time with their kids. Their oldest daughter Violet was spotted out shopping with her dad just days into 2022, and she’s growing up to look just like her mom!

Either way, the pair have shown that their kids are a prime concern for both of them! Ben also opened up about concerns about how his kids would react to the infamous “Sad Affleck” meme during a January 7 interview with The Los Angeles Times. “That was funny to me. I mean, there’s nobody who hasn’t felt that way at a junket. But then my kids see it and I think, ‘Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or they have to worry about me?’ That’s really tough,” he said.