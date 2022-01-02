Violet Affleck, 16, Is A Clone Of Mom Jennifer Garner Arriving Back From Trip — Photos

Violet Affleck is Jennifer Garner 2.0! The 16-year-old looked like a total adult as she exited a vehicle and helped her siblings and mom unload their belongings.

Violet Affleck is all grown up! The 16-year-old is a total clone of mom Jennifer Garner, 49, to the point they could be sisters. Violet was seen returning to Los Angeles with her mom on Saturday, Jan. 1 after a holiday getaway with her siblings Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Violet was seen unloading the car alongside her mom, carrying and moving various duffle bags which they took on vacation.

She opted to wear a pair of skinny blue jeans along with a gray sweater featuring a rainbow design across the front and sleeves. She finished her look with a lilac colored beanie, black sneakers and her signature glasses, keeping safe with a black face mask due to COVID-19. At one point, she was seen looking down at her cellphone to perhaps check the time or respond to a message.

Her mom Jennifer Garner echoed a similar style, wearing a distressed pair of denim bottoms from brand Mother. She also stayed cozy in a sweater, going with a navy blue turtleneck that included white and baby blue details. She finished her look with a gold necklace, bold black glasses and cozy looking, fur-lined black boots. The mom-of-three appeared to be rocking a perfect blowout with her smoothed out brown locks as she stepped out of the driver’s seat of a family style SUV.

Violet has been spending time with both her parents over the holiday, and was spotted with dad Ben Affleck, 49, on Dec. 23. The teenager was saying goodbye to her grandmother (and Ben’s mom) Chris Anne Boldt in the driveway of Ben’s Pacific Palisades area home after a visit. Once again, Violet looked so tall in a pair of opaque black tights paired with a floral dress and western style leather booties. Chris sweetly gave both her son and granddaughter a hug before moving her suitcase into the trunk of a car to seemingly head back home!