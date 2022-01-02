See Pics

Violet Affleck, 16, Is A Clone Of Mom Jennifer Garner Arriving Back From Trip — Photos

BACKGRID
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Mar 2019
*EXCLUSIVE* Brentwood, CA - Ben Affleck's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, stopped by the Affleck's to drop off a few Christmas gifts. Ben and his daughter Violet give Ben's mom a warm hug before having her board a ride home. Before leaving, Ben gives his mother a gift wrapped in silver gift wrap Pictured: Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner meet up to attend a parent meeting at their kid's school in Santa Monica. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 9 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Jennifer Garner meets up with Violet's driving instructor and has a chat as her eldest daughter gets ready for a Sunday driving lesson. Pictured: Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck BACKGRID USA 28 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Boaz / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Violet Affleck is Jennifer Garner 2.0! The 16-year-old looked like a total adult as she exited a vehicle and helped her siblings and mom unload their belongings.

Violet Affleck is all grown up! The 16-year-old is a total clone of mom Jennifer Garner, 49, to the point they could be sisters. Violet was seen returning to Los Angeles with her mom on Saturday, Jan. 1 after a holiday getaway with her siblings Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Violet was seen unloading the car alongside her mom, carrying and moving various duffle bags which they took on vacation.

Violet Affleck was seen returning from a family trip with mom Jennifer Garner on Jan. 1. (BACKGRID)

She opted to wear a pair of skinny blue jeans along with a gray sweater featuring a rainbow design across the front and sleeves. She finished her look with a lilac colored beanie, black sneakers and her signature glasses, keeping safe with a black face mask due to COVID-19. At one point, she was seen looking down at her cellphone to perhaps check the time or respond to a message.

Her mom Jennifer Garner echoed a similar style, wearing a distressed pair of denim bottoms from brand Mother. She also stayed cozy in a sweater, going with a navy blue turtleneck that included white and baby blue details. She finished her look with a gold necklace, bold black glasses and cozy looking, fur-lined black boots. The mom-of-three appeared to be rocking a perfect blowout with her smoothed out brown locks as she stepped out of the driver’s seat of a family style SUV.

Related Gallery

Jennifer Garner -- Pics Of The Actress

Jennifer Garner running errands and organizing the construction of her new home with her team in Los Angeles. 30 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Garner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775399_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Brentwood, CA - Actress Jennifer Garner keeps herself busy and runs a few errands around town wearing a blue floral dress to match her blue sneakers and tote.Pictured: Jennifer GarnerBACKGRID USA 22 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Garner is seen with father William John Garner and mother Patricia Ann Garner in Los Angeles, California as she shows them a new homeJennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 25 May 2021

Jennifer Garner is seen exiting her SUV on Jan. 1. (BACKGRID)

Violet has been spending time with both her parents over the holiday, and was spotted with dad Ben Affleck, 49, on Dec. 23. The teenager was saying goodbye to her grandmother (and Ben’s mom) Chris Anne Boldt in the driveway of Ben’s Pacific Palisades area home after a visit. Once again, Violet looked so tall in a pair of opaque black tights paired with a floral dress and western style leather booties. Chris sweetly gave both her son and granddaughter a hug before moving her suitcase into the trunk of a car to seemingly head back home!