Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Looks Just Like Mom Jennifer Garner On Shopping Date With Dad

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Violet Affleck is looking more and more grown up! The 16-year-old stepped out with dad Ben and brother Samuel for a trip to the bookstore.

Violet Affleck, 16, is a carbon copy of her mom Jennifer Garner, 49. The tall teenager was spotted hitting up a bookstore with handsome dad  Ben Affleck, 49, and her younger brother Samuel, 9. in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Violet looked poised and polished in a short burgundy dress with a flared skirt, pairing it with a light gray blazer and her go-to black leather western booties.

She stayed safe with a protective face mask due to COVID-19, rocking a pair of optical seeing glasses that appeared to change into sunglasses while outdoors. She walked with her hands clasped over each other on the right of Ben, who sweetly held Samuel’s hand. The 9-year-old blonde sported a green golf shirt with all the buttons done up, along with a pair of beige chinos and black sneakers. His hair was still noticeably long he opted to part it just off center.

Meanwhile, Ben stayed true to his usual style with jeans and a burgundy scoop neck sweater, with a double breasted navy blazer overtop. He kept his face hidden behind aviator sunglasses and a mask, finishing the outfit off with his go-to Golden Goose sneakers, which retail for $695.

Ben and his kids are often out-and-about in the ritzy Brentwood area, which is where both he and ex-wife Jennifer Garner reside. In particular, The Town actor is known to take his kids to various bookstores in the area — including independent retailer Diesel inside the popular Brentwood Country Mart (where they also had lunch with Ben’s on-again partner Jennifer Lopez, 52, over the summer, and are known to hit up ice cream spot Sweet Rose Creamery).

Violet has seemingly had a busy winter break, which included spending time with both parents. The teen was spotted arriving back from a trip with her mom and siblings, including sister Seraphina, 12, on Jan. 2, where she once again looked like she could be Jennifer’s sister — right down to their sweater styles.