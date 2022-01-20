See Pics

Justin Bieber Shaves His Head: See Pics As He Tries To Hide New Hair Makeover

Justin Bieber
TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID
Justin Bieber Z100 Jingle Ball 2010, New York, America - 10 Dec 2010
Beverly Hills, CA - Justin Bieber runs errands in his Range Rover and the pop superstar gives us a quick glimpse of his new shaved head! Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
Justin Bieber Justin Bieber out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Dec 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Peaches’ singer has a fresh new look with an extra close haircut, which he hid underneath a hoodie.

Justin Bieber might be debuting a new hair style soon! The 27-year-old singer was spotted out trying to keep a low profile, while out and about in Beverly Hills on Thursday January 20, but he was spotted pulling a hood over his new haircut, which is a shaved head! The all-new makeover is definitely a pretty big change from some of Justin’s more recent hairstyles, but he still looked great!

Justin was seen pulling a red hoodie up to hide his new look. (TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID)

Justin seemed like he was keeping a low profile, while he sat in his Range Rover. The Justice popstar pulled a red Champion hoodie up over his head, but the new look could still be seen form the parts of his head that were poking out. While his hair is definitely short, he didn’t completely get rid of his hair. There was still a bit of peach fuzz, as he tried to hide the extra close new haircut.

Justin was seen with a super close cut while sitting in his car. (TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Celebrities With Shaved Heads: Kristen Stewart & More

Beverly Hills, CA - Justin Bieber runs errands in his Range Rover and the pop superstar gives us a quick glimpse of his new shaved head! Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Halsey BMI Pop Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 May 2017
Cara Delevingne MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 May 2017

Justin has had plenty of amazing hairstyles throughout his career, and if a shaved head is his new look, he’ll definitely rock it! While his hair is super short now, the singer had already debuted a pretty short haircut, while vacationing with his wife Hailey Baldwin and her sisters over the holidays. The Purpose popstar had posted a photo of himself hanging with Hailey and her half-sister Jazmyn and stepsister Allie on a boat, and said that they were his “favorite girls.” He also had a pretty short cut back in November when he rocked a priestly outfit for a new Balenciaga campaign.

Justin’s hair was slightly longer before embracing the shaved look. ( Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Before the shave, Justin had rocked a pretty short haircut, but it still had a little bit of length to it! While it was definitely a far cry from the wavy locks that he had when he made his debut so many years ago, Justin’s hair still had a bit of a flow to it, as he showed it at events like the Met Gala.