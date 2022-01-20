Justin Bieber Shaves His Head: See Pics As He Tries To Hide New Hair Makeover

The ‘Peaches’ singer has a fresh new look with an extra close haircut, which he hid underneath a hoodie.

Justin Bieber might be debuting a new hair style soon! The 27-year-old singer was spotted out trying to keep a low profile, while out and about in Beverly Hills on Thursday January 20, but he was spotted pulling a hood over his new haircut, which is a shaved head! The all-new makeover is definitely a pretty big change from some of Justin’s more recent hairstyles, but he still looked great!

Justin seemed like he was keeping a low profile, while he sat in his Range Rover. The Justice popstar pulled a red Champion hoodie up over his head, but the new look could still be seen form the parts of his head that were poking out. While his hair is definitely short, he didn’t completely get rid of his hair. There was still a bit of peach fuzz, as he tried to hide the extra close new haircut.

Justin has had plenty of amazing hairstyles throughout his career, and if a shaved head is his new look, he’ll definitely rock it! While his hair is super short now, the singer had already debuted a pretty short haircut, while vacationing with his wife Hailey Baldwin and her sisters over the holidays. The Purpose popstar had posted a photo of himself hanging with Hailey and her half-sister Jazmyn and stepsister Allie on a boat, and said that they were his “favorite girls.” He also had a pretty short cut back in November when he rocked a priestly outfit for a new Balenciaga campaign.

Before the shave, Justin had rocked a pretty short haircut, but it still had a little bit of length to it! While it was definitely a far cry from the wavy locks that he had when he made his debut so many years ago, Justin’s hair still had a bit of a flow to it, as he showed it at events like the Met Gala.