Justin Bieber Rocks Kanye West’s New Yeezy Boots On Casual Brunch Date With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber was seen wearing the comfortable-looking khaki adidas Yeezy NSTLD boots with a sweatshirt and pants as he and Hailey Baldwin enjoyed brunch at the Bel Air Hotel.

Justin Bieber, 27, showed off his love for Kanye West, 44, on Nov. 6, when he wore stylish new boots from the rapper’s shoe line. The singer stepped out for brunch with wife Hailey Baldwin, 24, while rocking the khaki adidas Yeezy NSTLD foot gear, which retails for $340, and paired them with a white sweatshirt and brown pants. He also added sunglasses to his look as he and the model were photographed outside the Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, CA, where they dined on their food.

Hailey also looked great in her own look, which consisted of a black long-sleeved top, matching leggings, white socks, and black and white Nike sneakers. Like her hubby, she added sunglasses to her outfit, and had her long hair up in a ponytail with a black scrunchie around it.

Justin and Kanye are known for being friends and have even spent time together on Kanye’s Wyoming property in the past, so it’s not too surprising that the “Baby” crooner would support him by wearing his new boots. After their visit together in July, a source told us Justin was “concerned” about Kanye and wanted to stop by to see him while he was traveling on his tour bus on a road trip.

“They stayed the night on the tour bus and have already left. They’re close friends and they just talked about music and life. Kanye has a lot of people around him, but Justin has a very big heart and he wanted to show Kanye love,” the source explained.

Justin’s latest outing isn’t the first one where he showed off a Yeezy product either. He made headlines when he wore Nike’s Air Yeezy 2 “Red October” sneakers while going to the gym in 2018. He looked great in the kicks and paired them with a white T-shirt and light yellow shorts as he was photographed walking outside.