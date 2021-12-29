Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless In Photo With Wife Hailey Baldwin & His Sisters: ‘Favorite Girls’

Justin Bieber was joined by his wife Hailey Baldwin, plus sisters Allie and Jazmyn, for a sweet family photo that the singer posted to Instagram on Dec. 29.

Justin Bieber was surrounded by his “favorite girls” in a new black-and-white group selfie. The 27-year-old pop star posed with his wife Hailey Baldwin, 25, his half-sister Jazmyn, 13, and stepsister Allie, 14, in the photo, which he shared to Instagram on Wednesday, December 29. Justin was completely shirtless and Hailey rested her head on her hubby’s shoulder, while his two sisters smiled behind the married duo. He captioned the snapshot, “My favorite girlsss 🥺😍❤️.”

Since he was shirtless, a bunch of Justin’s intricate tattoos were fully visible in the photo. He had a buzz cut going, as well as some facial hair, proving that the “Baby” singer really has grown up! Justin, his wife, and his sisters appeared to be on a large outside patio at an unknown house. Behind them, a lake, trees, and mountains can be seen.

In the comments section, Allie lovingly wrote back to her brother’s kind words. “love you,” she said, alongside two emojis. In addition to Allie and Jazmyn, Justin has a 3-year-old half-sister, Bay Bieber, and a 12-year-old half-brother, Jaxon Bieber. Justin and his half-siblings all share the same father, that being Jeremy Bieber, 46.

It’s not too often that Justin gives his fans a glimpse at his family gatherings. However, in August, the “Peaches” singer shared pics of all of his siblings during a family celebration for Bay’s 3rd birthday. Justin, Hailey, and all of his brothers and sisters were present for the occasion, which Justin documented to Instagram. Jeremy and his wife Chelsey Bieber were there, as well.

Justin’s parents, Jeremy and Pattie Mallette, 46, were never married. Not long after Justin was born, they separated and Jeremy went on to have Jazmyn and Jaxon with his ex-girlfriend Erin Wagner. After they split, he went on to marry Chelsey, who is the mother of Allie, whom she had from a previous relationship. Jeremy and Chelsey then had Bay in 2018.