Gisele Cozies Up To Her Sisters In Rare Photo Of The Women Together On Vacation In Bikinis & Shorts

Good genes run in the family & Gisele Bundchen proved that when she posed alongside her three sisters in a stunning new photo.

It’s no secret that Gisele Bundchen, 41, is absolutely stunning and it seems that beauty runs in the family as Gisele shared a very rare photo with her three sisters. All four ladies including Gisele’s twin Patricia, as well as sisters Rafaela and Graziela, all posed by the pool in stunning bikinis.

In the photo Gisele posted, the supermodel wore a pair of high-waisted pale yellow knit shorts with a tiny red bikini top that had shells hanging off tassels in the front. She topped her look off with a brown baseball cap and a pair of sandals.

Her twin sister rocked the same baseball cap with a tan linen button-down shirt on top of a brown triangle bikini top. She styled her blouse with a pair of striped baggy shorts.

Rafaela looked fabulous in a lavender bikini top with a tie-front paired with a patterned blue sarong wrapped around her waist, while Graziela rocked a pair of baggy pink linen overalls on top of a white bikini.

Gisele rarely posts photos with her siblings, and instead, she posts photos with her own kids. Just recently, she and Tom Brady’s son, Benjamin, turned 12. For his birthday, Gisele posted two photos to her page – one of her and Ben hugging in the ocean while in their swimsuits and a solo shot of Benjamin in the water.

She captioned the slideshow, “Happy birthday my sweet Benny! You are growing up way too fast! I am so proud of the kind and loving boy that you are and I feel so lucky to be your mamma. Love you sooooo much !”