Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Bangs In Backless Shirt — Before & After Photos Of Her Hair Makeover

Emily Ratajkowski looked fabulous when she debuted a brand new hairstyle featuring front bangs while rocking a backless metallic silver fringe top.

Emily Ratajkowski, 30, always looks fabulous no matter what she wears or how she styles her hair and that’s exactly how she looked when she debuted her new hair makeover. Emily posted two photos to her Instagram with the caption, “Twenty twenty too,” – one was of her sexy outfit and the other was an up close photo of her new hairstyle.

Emily has been rocking long black hair for years, but we were completely surprised when she showed off new front bangs that covered up her entire forehead. In the first photo, Emily posted a mirror selfie rocked a low-cut, metallic silver sparkly top that had a square neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

The entire top was cut out in the back and on the sides, while the front of the shirt had long fringe tassels that flowed down to her ankles. She styled the top with a pair of low-rise baggy black straight-leg pants.

Meanwhile, in the second photo, Emily was pictured leaning over the sink in the outfit while her new hairstyle was on full display. Her brown hair was down in loose waves with a ton of volume on the top while her bangs hung over her face and feathered out. She topped her look off with a sultry smokey eye and a matte nude lip.

While we are not certain if the bangs were clip-in or not, we absolutely loved them and think they suited her face shape perfectly. If there’s one thing for sure about Emily it’s that she’s always switching up her hairstyle. Whether it’s a super sleek bob, a short lob, or even platinum blonde – she is definitely not afraid to experiment when it comes to hairstyles.