Emily Ratajkowski Slays In Lingerie For Savage X Fenty Fashion Show 6 Months After Giving Birth – Photos

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her fabulous figure in sexy purple lingerie at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show, just six months after giving birth.

One hot mama! Emily Ratajkowski looked unreal as a new mom at Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show as she put her incredibly toned figure on display for the Sept. 24 event. Emily rocked a sexy metallic purple two-piece lingerie set featuring a plunging bandeau top and matching high-rise strappy, cheeky bottoms. She accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe cheetah print heels, large gold earrings, and an oversized cuff on her left wrist.

The 30 year-old also sported her dark brown locks in braids, pulled back and up with several pieces draped over her shoulders. Emily completed the eclectic look with smoky, amethyst-tinged eye makeup to match the set and long, metallic-colored acrylic nails.

Emily just gave birth to her first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear, in March 2021. You would never know that she just went through labor only a few months ago, considering how utterly flawless her figure looked at the show! It wasn’t the first time the model stepped out as a new mom, however, as she was recently seen baring all in the Dundas X Revolve fashion campaign, impeccable abs and all. She also sported a tiny, zebra print strappy bikini back in April from her own swimwear line, Inamorata, unafraid to bare her belly only five weeks after giving birth. “Girl how can you have that body after the baby?,” Italian fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni commented, while fashion blogger Aimee Song wrote, “Wowwwwww mom bod goals.”

Ever since she gave birth to baby Sylvester, Emily’s been matching her outfits with her son in some adorable snapshots. One of our favorites was when she posted a photo of herself rocking a sexy orange and blue strappy bikini, again from her line Inamorata. While putting her rockin’ bod on display, she was holding Sylvester in a sweet embrace, captioning the photos, “Bday eve with the dream vacation partner.”