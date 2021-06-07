Fashion

Emily Ratajkowski Matches Her Bikini To Baby Sylvester’s Swimsuit In Sweet New Pic

Emily Ratajkowski
MEGA
Emily Ratajkowski Levi's Brunch, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, Indian Wells, USA - 13 Apr 2019
Model Emily Ratajkowski shows off her baby bump in a black cut-out dress with red boots in New York CityPictured: Emily RatajkowskiRef: SPL5194799 261020 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski is all smiles while touching her belly in New York City. 26 Oct 2020 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA710457_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Emily Ratajkowski looks stunning in a black strapless dress as she heads to dinner on Saturday evening. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 36 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

Emily Ratajkowski is not shy when it comes to showing off her body in a sexy bikini & now that she has her baby Sylvester, she’s matching her bikinis to his swimsuits!

Emily Ratajkowski, 30, is officially the hottest mom around. The model posted a photo of herself rocking a sexy orange and blue strappy bikini from her clothing line, Inamorata, and as she showed off her fabulous figure, she was holding her three-month-old son Sylvester, in one hand. Sylvester wore a matching swimsuit that was the same pattern and was little shorts. The slideshow featured four photos of her holding and cuddling up to her baby as she showed off her insanely toned figure in the strappy two-piece. She captioned the photos, “Bday eve with the dream vacation partner.”

We are not surprised that Emily posted a slew of photos of her in a bikini, as she does that often, however, it was fun to see her posing with her newborn son in the adorable photos. Her bikini featured a triangle top that crisscrossed around her entire waist while the bottoms were low cut and high rise on the sides. Meanwhile, a day later, Emily showed off her figure in yet another sexy outfit. She shared a slideshow of herself on the beach rocking a tiny bedazzled corset crop top with a ruffled hem and paired it with a low cut, high-waisted linen orange skirt, putting her toned abs on full display.

It is actually amazing that Emily manages to have such a toned and fabulous figure just three months after giving birth and she loves to show off her post-baby body every chance she gets. From mini dresses to crop tops and bikinis, Emily is sexier than ever and we love seeing her post photos with her adorable son.