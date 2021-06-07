Emily Ratajkowski Matches Her Bikini To Baby Sylvester’s Swimsuit In Sweet New Pic

Emily Ratajkowski is not shy when it comes to showing off her body in a sexy bikini & now that she has her baby Sylvester, she’s matching her bikinis to his swimsuits!

Emily Ratajkowski, 30, is officially the hottest mom around. The model posted a photo of herself rocking a sexy orange and blue strappy bikini from her clothing line, Inamorata, and as she showed off her fabulous figure, she was holding her three-month-old son Sylvester, in one hand. Sylvester wore a matching swimsuit that was the same pattern and was little shorts. The slideshow featured four photos of her holding and cuddling up to her baby as she showed off her insanely toned figure in the strappy two-piece. She captioned the photos, “Bday eve with the dream vacation partner.”

We are not surprised that Emily posted a slew of photos of her in a bikini, as she does that often, however, it was fun to see her posing with her newborn son in the adorable photos. Her bikini featured a triangle top that crisscrossed around her entire waist while the bottoms were low cut and high rise on the sides. Meanwhile, a day later, Emily showed off her figure in yet another sexy outfit. She shared a slideshow of herself on the beach rocking a tiny bedazzled corset crop top with a ruffled hem and paired it with a low cut, high-waisted linen orange skirt, putting her toned abs on full display.

It is actually amazing that Emily manages to have such a toned and fabulous figure just three months after giving birth and she loves to show off her post-baby body every chance she gets. From mini dresses to crop tops and bikinis, Emily is sexier than ever and we love seeing her post photos with her adorable son.