Emily Ratajkowski Models Leather Bikini Top In New Dundas Campaign 5 Months After Giving Birth

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in a leather bikini top and matching skirt in a new campaign for Dundas x Revolve’s new collection.

New mom Emily Ratajkowski is the face of Dundas x Revolve’s new fashion campaign. The model, 30, rocks a black leather bra and skirt under a cozy red and black flannel shawl for the new line, set to preview at New York Fashion Week next week. See the photos HERE.

Other looks she modeled include an oversized fuchsia blazer clinched by a chunky belt and leggings in the same monochromatic hue, as well as a cut-out one-piece swimsuit in black. Oversized knits, velvet fabric, and jacquard prints will be at the center of the ready-to-wear collection, set to also include accessories and shoes.

The Dundas x Revolve collection will debut on Revolve’s website during NYFW, which begins on September 8. The new campaign comes five months after Emily welcomed her first child, son Sylvester Apollo Bear, with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in March.

The model shared the news with a sunlit Instagram photo of herself breastfeeding her son. “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side,” Emily captioned the post shared on March 11. “Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”

Emily revealed that she was expecting with her film actor husband, whom she wed in 2018, in an essay she penned for Vogue last October. The model debuted her baby bump in a slip dress. In the accompanying piece, she revealed why she and her husband had no desire to find out the sex of the baby, citing gender stereotypes.

“I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible,” she wrote. “But no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be. As my body changes in bizarre and unfamiliar ways, it’s comforting to obtain any information that might make what’s coming feel more real.”

Along with starring in the Dundas x Revolve campaign, Emily will also appear in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3, the singer’s annual lingerie fashion show with Amazon Prime Video. The model was spotted walking the runway fresh off maternity leave while the show taped in Los Angeles this week. The fashion show will be available to stream on September 24.