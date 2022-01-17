Watch

‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Celebrates ‘Legend’ Bob Saget With Heartfelt Tribute — Watch

‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ honored Bob Saget with a montage from his days as host. Current host Alfonso Ribeiro also shared kind words about the late comedian.

America’s Funniest Home Videos opened Sunday’s episode with a touching tribute to former host Bob Saget. Before a montage played from Bob’s time as host from 1989 to 1997, current host Alfonso Ribeiro, 50, talked fondly about the beloved actor and comedian, who unexpectedly passed away on January 9 of unknown causes.

“As you’ve heard, the world lost a legend this week. And AFV lost a family member,” Alfonso said. “Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day. This show wouldn’t have been the same without his unique sense of humor. It’s been my honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit. Take a look back at Bob being Bob.”

The 1-and-half minute-long montage featured footage of Bob doing some pretty hilarious skits as AFV host. He drove around a small toy car in one old snippet of footage, while another showed Bob hosting with a monkey on his shoulder. The montage also showed Bob chatting with Tom Bergeron, who succeeded Bob as host of AFV. The pair chatted about how Bob would use various voices for the show’s voiceovers.

AFV also shared the tribute to YouTube, where they asked fans to donate to the Scleroderma Research Foundation in Bob’s memory. “Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone onto entertain not only America, but the world,” the show said. “Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, often times, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob.”

Bob was found dead at age 65 in his hotel on at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, where he was staying for his comedy tour. His funeral was held on Friday, Jan. 14, with a guest list that included his Full House co-stars John StamosDave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Other celebrity friends like Dave ChappelleJudd ApatowKathy Griffin, and John Mayer were also in attendance. The service was small, with only close family and friends in present, and the burial was held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in L.A.

Since Bob’s death, many celebrities and comedians have shared their devastation over losing the TV icon so unexpectedly and so young. Bob’s wife, Kelly Rizzo and his 3 daughters — whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer  — have also shared touching tributes. “My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” Kelly shared in her statement to Hollywoodlife on her husband’s passing. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”