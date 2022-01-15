Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Reportedly Robbed Of $1M Worth Of Jewelry

The thieves were reportedly a South American burglary crew who smashed Lori and Mossimo’s bedroom window before stealing the ‘Full House’ star’s jewelry box.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli reportedly had $1 million worth of jewelry stolen from their home in Los Angeles. A group of thieves, dressed in black and wearing masks, smashed the couple’s bedroom window and walked off with the Full House star’s box of expensive gems on January 3, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that Lori and Mossimo were not home at the time; a housekeeper discovered the home had been burglarized.

Police said they were unsure if Lori and Mossimo were targeted by the criminals or if this was a random heist, per the news source. Officials are said to believe the band of thieves were from South America and may have left the U.S. shortly after the hit. The actress, 57, and fashion designer, 58, reportedly added more security since the invasion.

Lori’s reps told TMZ the Secret Admirer star was thankful no one was home or injured when the incident occurred. They said the death of Lori’s Full House co-star, Bob Saget, put things in perspective for her and she’s not concerned with the loss of something replaceable like jewelry. Losing Bob made it only more clear to Lori that family and friends are what matters most in life.