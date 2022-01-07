See Pics

Kim Kardashian Hits The Beach In A Bikini & Hangs With BFF Simon Huck In Bahamas Throwback

Sun-soaked memories! Kim Kardashian showed off her flawless figure in a sizzling throwback snap with her BFF Simon Huck.

Kim Kardashian certainly enjoyed her recent trip to the Bahamas, as not only did she get to hang with beau Pete Davidson — but also her BFF Simon Huck! The 41-year-old reality star was featured in an album of photos from the holiday on Simon’s Instagram on January 7. Even though Kim and Pete just returned from the getaway two days prior, it’s never too early to share fun throwback snaps! With most of the photos featuring adorable snaps of Simon and his new husband Phil Riportella, the entrepreneur captioned the album, “Married life.”

Although Kim made an appearance in only one of Simon’s photos (above), she certainly couldn’t have picked a more flattering one of herself! The business mogul looked absolutely stunning in her stylish white bikini top. Going virtually makeup free, Kim allowed her natural beauty to take center stage. Her trademark dark tresses were left long and loose as they cascaded down her back. She pursed her lips and held up a peace sign as she stood behind Simon. The besties couldn’t have chosen a better backdrop, as the turquoise waters of the ocean glistened behind them.

The sizzling bikini snap of Kim wasn’t the only one fans were treated to from the tropical escapade. The mother of four took to her own Instagram on January 6 to share a throwback pic where she is soaking up the sun in a teeny two-piece. “Sweet sweet fantasy baby,” Kim captioned the gorgeous photo. Despite Pete not being in the post, the pair definitely enjoyed the trip together, as they were photographed boarding a private plane to the island on Jan. 4. When they landed, photographers caught them looking ready to enjoy a little solar therapy.

The romantic trip was the first time we know the cute couple to have taken an extended trip together since they were first linked back in October. After hitting it off when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live, the pair have almost been inseparable, with Pete celebrating Kris Jenner’s birthday in Palm Springs and Kim going to Pete’s hometown of Staten Island for a dinner date.

 