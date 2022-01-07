See Pics

Dua Lipa Slays In A Pink Bikini In Hot New Photos From St. Barts After Anwar Hadid Split

Anwar who? These latest bikini pics of Dua Lipa will ‘Blow Your Mind’ and prove that she’s doing just fine without him.

Dua Lipa, 26, just uploaded some fire bikini pics that prove being single is a great look on her. The “Levitating” singer took some time out of her St. Barts trip to give the people what they want and uploaded some snaps of herself wearing a bright pink bikini top and matching latex mini skirt on Instagram. She knew she’d be making some people’s day as she captioned the post, “RISE n SHINE.”

The Grammy Award-winner posed in the grass arching her booty and highlighting her cleavage as she sported this sexy number. She covered her face to make sure her stunning body was the center of focus. She also included a video of her smoldering at the camera and showing a closeup of her blonde hair that was streaked with brown and green cheetah print as she winked at the camera.

The “New Rules” singer sported several iconic looks during her St. Barts trip. She flaunted a sparkly, cutout dress on during a night out on the island. The dress had slits that highlighted her breasts, abs and booty. She also wore a grey crop top and sequin mini skirt during a nighttime boat ride. If Dua Lipa is sending any message with these pics, it’s that she’s an independent woman who doesn’t need a man to thrive.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid22, confirmed their split on December 23, 2021. “Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart,” a rep told People. “They’re figuring things out right now.” The singer and male model started dating in June 2019. They were first spotted together at the British Summertime Hyde Park music fest.

While they were seemingly going strong to the public eye, those close to them had seen the split coming. “Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks,” a source close to the pair told The U.S. Sun just days before their split. However, their friends still think there’s a chance they can make it work.  “Dua and Anwar were together for a long time and so they still have mutual friends on both of their sides who think there’s absolutely a chance they’ll get back together,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.