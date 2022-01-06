Dua Lipa Slays In Sparkly Crop Top & Sequined Mini Skirt In New Vacation Photos

Dua Lipa looked sexier than ever when she rocked a tiny cutout crop top with a bedazzled mini skirt while on vacation in St. Barts.

Dua Lipa, 26, has been having a fabulous time on vacation in St. Barts and her outfits have been nothing short of perfect. The singer was having a blast on a yacht when she showed off her fabulous figure in a tiny silver crop top and a metallic sequin mini skirt.

Dua rocked a tiny metallic silver halterneck crop top that was cut out at the chest and completely open in the back. She chose to go completely braless underneath the top which had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with a high-waisted sequin Paco Rabanne Chainmail Skirt that was completely see-through and had a slit on the side.

The entire back of the skirt was transparent and Dua chose to wear a black thong underneath, revealing her behind. She styled her look with a slicked-back braided ponytail, metallic blue eyeshadow, and a hot pink Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino Bag.

This outfit was just one of the many sparkly looks Dua has been wearing on vacation. Just two days before, she showed off her toned figure in a sparkly glitter George Trochopoulos Bias Cut Silver Dress with cutouts across the front and back of the dress.

Dua posted a slideshow of photos of herself in the outfit with the caption, “Can u see me?” The halterneck dress was completely sheer and cutout revealing her tiny waist, abs, and chest. The dress featured an asymmetrical hem and was completely cut out in the back revealing her behind.

She styled her dress with a pair of bubblegum pink, patent leather slip-on The Attico Anais Hot Pink Mules, a slicked back tight braid, hoop earrings, a metallic smokey eye, and a matte nude lip.