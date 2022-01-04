Dua Lipa Sparkles In Cutout Dress As She Lives It Up In St. Barts After Anwar Hadid Split

Dua Lipa looked sexier than ever when she rocked a cutout sparkly dress while on vacation in St. Barts.

Dua Lipa, 26, seems to be doing fine ever since her split with Anwar Hadid, and she proved that when she rocked a sexy dress while on vacation in St. Barts. The singer showed off her incredible figure in a sparkly glitter George Trochopoulos Bias Cut Silver Dress with cutouts across the front and back of the dress.

Dua posted a slideshow of photos of herself in the outfit with the caption, “Can u see me?” The halterneck dress was completely sheer and cutout revealing her tiny waist, abs, and chest. The dress featured an asymmetrical hem and was completely cut out in the back revealing her behind.

She styled her dress with a pair of bubblegum pink, patent leather slip-on The Attico Anais Hot Pink Mules, a slicked back tight braid, hoop earrings, a metallic smokey eye, and a matte nude lip.

Dua is always showing off her toned figure in some sort of sexy look and just recently, rocked a tiny white bikini and a pair of furry boots while on vacation with friends. Dua posted a slew of photos to her Instagram with the caption, “JOLLY GOOOOOD.” In a few of the photos, the singer put her toned abs on full display in a tiny Isa Boulder bikini and Gcds Moon Hello Kitty Fur Boots.

Dua’s Brie Bikini top featured underwear cups and thick straps and she styled it with the matching Jessie ruched stretch-satin bikini briefs. The bottoms were high-rise while the back was ruched, making them super cheeky. She styled the two-piece with a pair of massive, mid-calf white furry Moon Boots that had a little Hello Kitty emblem on the front.