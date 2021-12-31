Priyanka Chopra Sweetly Kisses Nick Jonas On New Year’s Eve: ‘My Forever’

Nick Jonas shared a romantic moment with his stunning wife Priyanka Chopra as the pair prepared to ring in 2022.

Priyanka Chopra, 39, and Nick Jonas, 29, are one of Hollywood’s most affectionate couples! The “Jealous” singer shared a sweet snap from New Year’s Eve with his stunning wife giving him a kiss ahead of the big midnight countdown. “My forever New Years kiss,” he captioned the Dec. 31 post for his 31.9 million followers.

In the photo, Priyanka appeared to be sporting a dark red lipstick for the evening, alongside a spaghetti strap dress. Meanwhile, stylish Nick opted for a collared white shirt made out of a crochet material. He didn’t share a location, however, festive silver and rose gold balloons could be seen behind the couple as they prepared to ring in 2022!

It’s so sweet to see these two spending the momentous evening together, particularly given their busy schedules: throughout 2021, Priyanka was busy shooting the The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth sequel to the popular sci-fi series that began back in 1999. She shot the film — in which she plays a grown-up Sati — away from her husband in Berlin, Germany alongside stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Bollywood star previously opened up about the challenges of being married amid their busy schedules, describing 2021 as “really tough” to InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown. “This year has been really, really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can’t travel to see your family,” she confessed, also referencing her mother Madhu Chopra and younger brother Siddharth Chopra, 33.

“Just the uncertainty of my mom and my brother being in India, my husband being in America while I was in the U.K. … it just was so much uncertainty and that, to me, was terrifying of not being able to just get on a flight and travel, just in case something went wrong or something happened,” she continued. “But thankfully, you know, everyone was okay.”