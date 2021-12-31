Tweets

Erica Mena Claps Back At Safaree Samuels For Saying He’s Involved In Kids’ Lives: ‘Go To Therapy’

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Erica Mena called out her estranged husband, Safaree Samuels, after he claimed in an interview that he sees their two children ‘all day.’

Erica Mena, 34, and Safaree Samuels, 40, can’t seem to agree on anything — including whether or not Safaree is an involved father to their two children. “I’m in their lives. They see all day. They know what’s up,” Safaree — who shares daughter Safire, 22 months, and son Legend Brian, 6 months, with his estranged wife — said in a Dec. 30 interview with Majah Hype. “This is not a trophy for social media. My kids are with me in real life,” the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star added.

Safaree’s comments didn’t sit well with Erica. She took to Twitter on Friday (Dec. 31) after seeing the interview and called out her soon-to-be ex-husband for claiming that he’s with his children more than he apparently is.

“When you officially live separately – And you get to pick and choose what day you wannabe a parent that isn’t being with them everyday,” the reality star said. “That ship has sailed. 12 days after birth ALONE in the NicU being a married woman because ‘Dad’ wanted to vacation in Jamaica was my real life.” In a second tweet, Erica wrote, “If you’re not ready to be honest about the real details of your absence the last thing anyone should be doing is a live to LIE. Go to therapy since it’s hard for you to forgive yourself. Because that’s really the truth. No editing needed.”

Erica’s clap back comes seven months after she filed for divorce. In court docs obtained by HollywoodLife, Erica said that their union is “irretrievably broken.” She also requested to share joint legal custody of both children with Safaree, “as well as have final decision-making authority over legal custody matters.” A month after the divorce filing, Erica and Safaree’s son Legend was born.

Erica and Safaree’s turbulent 2-year marriage has played out on Love & Hip Hop. On a recent episode, they got into it regarding Safaree not being present during Erica’s second pregnancy. “The problem with him is he doesn’t take responsibility for what he does,” Erica said, before directly telling her estranged husband that she’s “in pain.” Safaree eventually apologized to Erica “for everything I’ve done to hurt you,” which led to the exes getting emotional and hugging things out.