‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ — Explosive New Trailer Shows Wild New Drama Ahead For Stevie J, Karlie Redd, & Alexis Skyy
The ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ super trailer has dropped, and season nine will be filled with plenty of drama! It includes weddings, arrests, fights and hair pulling!
Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta season nine premieres on March 16, and ahead of it VH-1 has dropped a nearly six-minute super trailer to show what’s in store for the cast. Karlie Redd‘s introduced in a boxing ring hitting towards the camera saying, “This might be the biggest fight of my life.” She’s first seen standing at coffin at a funeral home with a tear running down her face. It’s unclear who died.The cast also finds out that she is married or was married. “For a year” someone can be heard saying over video of Karlie kissing the mystery man.
It appears Karlie secretly got married to someone Alexis Skyy was dating, and that this man gave Karlie a diamond ring that belonged to Alexis. She even says “He was in love with me. He gave her my ring and everything, so…” Karlie then gets into a physical fight with who appears to be Alexis at Rasheeda and Kirk Frost‘s 20th anniversary party. Security eventually pulls them away among the shouting as they lunge at each other.