Pregnant Erica Mena Files For Divorce From Safaree Samuels After Less Than 2 Years Of Marriage

Erica Mena is officially ending her ‘irretrievably broken’ marriage to husband Safaree Samuels while pregnant with their second child.

Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena is pulling the plug on her marriage to Safaree Samuels after less than two years together, according to documents obtained by HollywoodLife, on the grounds that their union is “irretrievably broken.” Erica, 33, who is currently pregnant with their second child, filed the paperwork on May 21 in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia, where the couple currently resides with their daughter, one-year-old Safire.

Erica is asking for primary physical custody of Safire. After their baby is born, Erica wants to share joint legal custody of both children with Safaree, “as well as have final decision-making authority over legal custody matters.” She is also asking for child support and to have “exclusive use” of the home that they currently share,” according to the docs. Currently, Erica and Safaree are legally separated though still living together.

Their split comes three months after another round of fighting between the couple. In February, Safaree said in a deleted tweet that he was “walking away” from their marriage and called getting married his “biggest mistake.” Erica shot back, “Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!” The couple made up eventually, and Erica recently defended her marriage in an exchange with Wendy Williams.

After Wendy said during a Hot Topics segment on her show that Erica and Safaree needed to “grow up” and stop fighting, Erica threatened Wendy on Twitter. “@WendyWilliams At this point let’s link up so I can beat your ass,” Erica tweeted after the episode aired. All’s been quiet on the Erica and Safaree front until this shocking development. But split rumors have plagued the couple for nearly as long as they’ve been together.

In November, Safaree was the one to threaten divorce. He captioned a photo of himself standing next to a Rolls Royce, “BACHELOR!! Ending 2020 right!!” He tagged the TV show Divorce Court in the post, and tweeted “biggest regret,” “pathetic,” and thanked Steve Jobs for inventing the “block” feature on iPhones. One day later, he backtracked and apologized to Erica on Instagram:

“A man is nothing without his family. Im not a bachelor & I love my wife I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife. Sorry for being childish & Salute to all the real men out there.”