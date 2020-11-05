Safaree Samuels Apologizes For Threatening Divorce: ‘I Love My Wife’ Erica Mena & Was ‘Childish’

For much for divorce! After Safaree Samuels posted about how he was excited to become a ‘bachelor,’ he now says he was being childish and that he’d be nothing without his wife Erica Mena.

Safaree Samuels is backtracking big time on his brag that he would be “Ending 2020 right!!” as a “BACHELOR!!” After sharing an Instagram post on Nov. 4 flexing in front of a Rolls Royce while showing off his shirtless abs, the 39-year-old rapper is now clarifying that he was not hinting about a possible divorce from wife Erica Mena with the caption. Instead, he’s praising married life and saying how much he loves the Love and Hip Hop: New York star.

In a Nov. 5 Instagram post showing him lifting a weight aboard an all-terrain vehicle, Safaree wrote in the caption, “A man is nothing without his family. Im not a bachelor & I love my wife I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife. Sorry for being childish & Salute to all the real men out there.”

On his original post about wanting to “end 2020” as a “bachelor,” Safaree has gone back and changed it to read “10:30 am Friday‼️‼️ Word premiere,” as he appears to be dropping some sort of workout video with his trainer, Atlanta-based Luke T. Fans were actually quite forgiving and applauded him admitting what a childish mistake he made.

User @dtrain220 commented, “Good job in fixing that, a lot of men wouldn’t put their pride and ego to the side to correct the mistake,” while @notanotherlexi wrote, “I’m glad you said this Safaree. I love you two together. Don’t ever disrespect your family like that again.” Fan @only_island_beauty told the rapper, “Good a job Safaree. Good way to man up,” while @ms.v3939 assured him, “It’s alright sweetheart we all have our moments.”

Just five hours after Safaree tweeted about becoming a “bachelor,” Erica seemed to put him on notice by doing something neither she or her husband had been willing to do for the past 10 months — show off a photo of their baby daughter. The couple has been extraordinarily private about their little girl, who was born on Feb. 2, 2020. Erica, 32, shared a full photo of their beautiful child to her Instagram and seemed to make a play on Safaree’s “ending 2020” as a bachelor comment by writing, “The BEST part of 2020. My Safire Majesty.” In doing so, she also announced their baby’s full name for the first time.

Erica seemed to hint in September 2020 that there might be trouble in the marriage via some cryptic online messages. In an Instagram post she wrote, “MY Kids. This is what my life is about! Priorities be really f**ked up for some people. Blessed I’m not one of those idiots.” Though she didn’t mention Safaree, some took it as aimed at him. Erica had also tweeted the message, “Cut ties with ANYONE that destroys your inner peace and that doesn’t appreciate you or your presence” around that same time. With Safaree’s proclamation of love, it now seems that their marriage is back on track.