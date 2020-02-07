Safaree Samuels Sings To Newborn Baby Girl To Get Her to Stop Crying In Sweet Video Posted By Erica Mena

Safaree Samuels was such a loving dad to his and Erica Mena’s sweet baby girl as he sang to her to quiet her crying in a lovely black and white video Erica shared to her Instagram story.

Such a wonderful ‘Girl Dad’ — Safaree Samuels, 38, lovingly cradled his daughter, whom he shares with fellow Love & Hip Hop star, Erica Mena, 31, in a new video Erica shared with her followers on Feb. 6. In the Instagram story clip, Safaree tenderly held his sweet baby girl in his arms, looking down at her with so much love. As the tiny tot cried on, Safaree began to sing to her in falsetto and his dulcet tones calmed the infant quickly. The black and white video was so endearing, as Erica lovingly quipped in her caption, “Somehow this makes her stop crying.”

Since welcoming their baby girl into the world on Feb. 2, Safaree has been absolutely gushing about being a ‘Girl Dad.’ Following her birth, he took to social media on Feb. 3 to share the exciting news. “These pass 24 hrs have been an adventure to say the least,” Safaree wrote alongside a closeup photo of his daughter’s tiny hand grasping onto his finger. “I’m a part of the #girldad club now 🙏🏾. Perfection is here ❤️,” he wrote in reference to the, now viral, “girl dad” trend that started after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, who was a father to four daughters.

Like her husband, Erica also took to the Instagram to share the news with her followers. She later shared an IG photo of Safaree holding their baby and captioned it, “Just here staring at my husband as he obsesses over our daughter ♥️🌹🙏🏽 I thank God. I prayed for this life.” Along with her newborn daughter, Erica already has a 12-year-old son, King Conde, from a previous relationship.

With the exciting addition of their daughter, it only seems like yesterday that Erica and Safaree pledged their love to one another. For his romantic, elaborate proposal, Safaree designed a beautiful Christmas Eve evening for his now-wife to find — a candle-lit aisle, laden with rose petals, which led her right to Safaree. The “Paradise” rapper popped the question and they married in October, just a few months later. The rest is history! What a truly thrilling time for the couple.