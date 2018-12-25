Safaree Samuels Engaged To Erica Mena After One Month Of Dating: See Elaborate, Candle-Lit Proposal

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Erica Mena received an early Christmas surprise on Dec. 24: a proposal from Safaree Samuels! Watch the romantic moment he popped the question, complete with a rose petal path and fireworks.

Erica Mena’s Christmas present this year was a ring on her finger! The Love & Hip Hop star walked up to a surprise on Christmas Eve, which was a candle-lit aisle, laden with rose petals, that led up to her now fiancé, Safaree Samuels. The “Paradise” rapper popped the question with a ring reportedly worth $175,000, per TMZ, and is made of 14 carats in Asscher, Russian and cushion cut center stone diamond, according to Erica. To set the mood, R&B band 112 was there to sing “Cupid” and “Crazy For You.” Erica broke down in joyful tears in response to it all, and Safaree capped off the surprise with a firework display outside! Watch it all go down below…and there’s one more reason the date of this proposal was extra sentimental.

Safaree, who also starred on Love & Hip Hop: New York, revealed on the morning of the proposal that he just bought his very first house…judging by its size, it was worth the wait! “Just got the keys to my 1st house 🏡 🙏🏾 Trust the process,” he posted to Instagram on Christmas Eve. “Pray and stay positive through it all! Few years ago I lived in an Airbnb in la, 7 bedrms later I’m here! I never let the down times get me down! My faith too strong I don’t do people wrong and I protect my energy at all times! Merry Christmas world!” However, the proposal took place in Erica’s Atlanta home, according to TMZ.

The engagement may come as a surprise to some, as their relationship only became public knowledge on Nov. 28! The VH1 stars were spotted at a Brooklyn Nets game holding hands, but Safaree tweeted that “Falling in love with a woman is a gift from god” on Oct. 21. And he’s apparently been planning the proposal since August…even though he didn’t know who his future “wife” would be at the time! I’m seriously about to buy an engagement ring and pray that will bring the spirit of bringing my wife to be into my life!!” he tweeted on Aug. 24. “Who ever she is will have the baddest rock a finger can hold I just wanna ice her up.” Manifesting your dreams works.

Erica took to Instagram on Christmas morning to flash her new bling, and revealed that the wedding date has already been set! “I’m absolutely the luckiest woman in the world ❤️💍👑 A Man who has never been afraid to love me,” she gushed in the caption. “A MAN who has been here and knows everything I been through. Everything before this- It no longer matters. ❤️💍” Read her full message above! She was previously engaged to ex Bow Wow, and Safaree dated ex Nicki Minaj for over 11 years before the Love & Hip Hop stars found one another.