Safaree Samuels & Erika Mena Welcome First Child Together: Rapper Reveals He’s Now A Proud ‘Girl Dad’  

Super Bowl baby! Erica Mena, 31, and Safaree Samuels, 38, welcomed a baby girl into the world on Sunday night, February 2, the rapper announced in a post on Instagram Monday. “These pass 24 hrs have been an adventure to say the least!!” Safaree wrote alongside a closeup photo of his brunette daughter holding onto his finger. “I’m a part of the #girldad club now 🙏🏾. Perfection is here ❤️,” he wrote in reference to the now viral “girl dad” trend that started after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, who was a father to four girls.

And, an adventure is was! Safaree was actually about to leave for a gig in Rhode Island when he had to cancel last minute because his baby girl was coming. “Sorry to everyone who came out to see me in Rhode Island last night, as I was getting ready to leave my wife’s water broke,” he revealed in a note on his Instagram Stories soon after his birth announcement. Erika has not shared the news on her social media yet. Nonetheless, she posted a photo cradling her baby bump on February 3 with the caption, “Our Rainbow Baby ♥️✨.”

Safaree and Erica have been so excited to have their baby since they made their announcement video on Oct. 1. “Wow, wow, it’s a big deal! Very big deal. I didn’t know I was capable of doing this. I’m excited!” Safaree said in the video, while rubbing Erica’s baby belly. He added, “I’m nervous. I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief. It’s very surreal to me. I don’t know what to do but I know I’m going to be great at what I do, because I’m great at everything.” Erica shared that the Love & Hip Hop: New York star was so nervous that he even started Googling videos of dogs giving birth to puppies! Erica already has a 12-year-old son, King Conde, from a previous relationship. The mom of two is intent on raising both of her children away from the LHHNY cameras, and barely featuring her children on social media.

As Erica and Safaree prepare for the future, their romance has been a real whirlwind. They got engaged after just a month of dating, and the proposal was beautiful and elaborate. Erica walked up to a surprise from her man on Christmas Eve — a candle-lit aisle, laden with rose petals, which led her right to Safaree. The “Paradise” rapper popped the question with an extravagant ring that left Erica stunned. She broke down in tears before saying yes, with a fireworks display, orchestrated outside by Safaree, waiting for the newly engaged couple. What an exciting time for the couple — congratulations!