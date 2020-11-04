Safaree Samuels Seemingly Announces Divorce From Erica Mena After 1 Year Of Marriage: ‘Ending 2020 Right’

It seems Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena could be calling it quits. Rumors of a break up began circling a month ago, but his latest IG post might have just confirmed their split.

Are ​Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena headed to splitsville? The rapper’s latest Instagram caption certainly seems to indicate it, as he hinted at a divorce from his wife of one year. Safaree, who previously dated Nicki Minaj, took to Instagram on November 4 and may have announced the couple’s break up in the most petty way ever. “BACHELOR!! Ending 2020 right!!” he captioned a pic of himself standing in front of a black and orange Rolls Royce.

Despite the flashy car he was evidently flexing, fans were more drawn to the account he tagged in the pic: the TV show Divorce Court. HollywoodLife has reached out to Safaree and Erica’s reps for comment. The pair have since unfollowed each other on social media and exchanged multiple cryptic, shady messages on their IG stories and Twitter. Safaree tweeted “biggest regret” and “pathetic”, along with a third message, “I think the block feature on the iPhone is its best feature. it brings such peace & serenity. Great way to keep jack asses away. Thank you Steve Jobs.”

Meanwhile, Erica wrote on Twitter, “No cocky $hit, ain’t too many like me. No man could ever stop me!!!!!!!” and later took to her IG Story, cryptically writing, “now it’s different … nothing gets in my way for too long.” It all comes one month after split rumors first began circulating, when the mom-of-two posted a cryptic caption on Instagram: “MY Kids. This is what my life is about! Priorities be really f****d up for some people. Blessed I’m not one of those idiots.”

Just one day prior, Erica replied to a fan on Twitter after seeing a tweet that read: “Cut ties with ANYONE that destroys your inner peace and that doesn’t appreciate you or your presence.” She answered with, “This is my toxic trait! & I F–king LOVE It!!!” Safaree and Erica first met on Scared Famous in 2017 and began dating at the end of 2018. The rapper proposed just one month later, on Christmas Eve. They tied the knot in a secret ceremony at Legacy Castle in New Jersey on October 7, 2019, with the wedding coming just six days after they revealed they were expecting their first child together.