Safaree Samuels & Erica Mena Show Off $128k Wedding Bands After Secretly Getting Married 

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena’s October 7 wedding was fit for a king and queen. And, the same goes for their matching diamond wedding bands. The jeweler to the stars told us that the couple’s custom rings are over 48 carats!

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena are living large! — After they tied the knot in a secret ceremony at a castle on Monday, it’s no surprise that they’d have six figure wedding bands. The rapper, 38, and television personality, 31, revealed their custom-made matching wedding bands in separate video posts on Tuesday, October 8.

The newlyweds shared the same video to their Instagram pages, which shows a hand modeling the two $128,500 diamond wedding bands. The his and hers rings are “approximately 48.25 carat of diamonds total between both rings,” a representative from Eden Diamonds in New York tells HollywoodLife. “The design process took two months as all diamonds were hand-set in New York.”

The jeweler went on to describe the custom rings, adding that they’re “all natural VVS1/2 Full-Cut Invisible Set Baguette Diamonds surrounded by Solitaire Brilliant Round Diamonds, and Micro-Pavè Sides.” In the video, which was shared by Eden Diamonds, the camera pans across the sparkling rings as Safaree’s “No Regular Girl” track plays in the background.

(Video credit: Erica Mena/Instagram)

Safaree and Erica thanked the New York jeweler in their individual posts. “It cost to say “I Do” but its worth it,” the rapper wrote in part of his caption, noting that “his vision” came to life.

The Love & Hip Hop couple said “I do” in secret on Monday, October 7 at the Legacy Castle in New Jersey. Both Safaree and Erica wore white for the ceremony, which took place in front of their closest family and friends. It’s unclear if the VH1 cameras were present at the nuptials, but rumor has it that their wedding will be televised in some capacity. Whether it’s on the show or a special is unclear.

The couple’s wedding came just six days after they revealed that they’re expecting their first child together. Erica is already mom to son, King, 12, who she shares with her ex, Raul Conde.

Safaree and Erica, who first met on VH1’s Scared Famous in 2017, began dating at the end of 2018. The rapper proposed after just one month of dating on Christmas Eve.