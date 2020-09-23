Safaree Samuels & Erica Mena Spark Split Speculation After Her Cryptic Instagram Post About ‘Priorities’

Trouble in paradise? Erica Mena is raising questions about the status of her marriage with Safaree Samuels after she shared a mysterious message about priorities on Sept. 22. Fans believe she’s talking about her husband.

Is everything alright between ​Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena? — That’s the hot button question fans are asking on social media after the model posted this cryptic caption on Instagram: “MY Kids. This is what my life is about! Priorities be really fucked up for some people. Blessed I’m not one of those idiots.”

Erica wrote the latter message alongside a photo of the couple’s daughter (whose name and face they’ve chosen to keep private) and her son King Conde, from a previous relationship with Raul Conde. Additionally, fans were surprised to see Erica’s photo since she’s known for keeping her two kids out of the public eye. As for her cryptic posts, that particular one wasn’t the only mysterious message she’s shared online recently.

Just one day prior, Erica replied to a fan on Twitter after seeing a tweet that read: “Cut ties with ANYONE that destroys your inner peace and that doesn’t appreciate you or your presence.” She answered with, “This is my toxic trait! & I F–king LOVE It!!!” Meanwhile, Safaree hasn’t shared any eyebrow-raising social media posts.

For the most part, fans seem to be shocked over the rumblings of a possible split, due to the fact that Erica, 32, and Safaree, 39, have been sharing a number of PDA posts on Instagram. However, if there’s anything we’ve learned from Hollywood romances, it’s that you never truly know what’s going on behind closed doors.

Erica and Safaree tied the knot in a secret ceremony at Legacy Castle in New Jersey on October 7, 2019. The couple’s wedding came just six days after they revealed they were expecting their first child together. Erica and Safaree, who first met on VH1’s Scared Famous in 2017, began dating at the end of 2018. The rapper proposed after just one month of dating on Christmas Eve.