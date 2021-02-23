Erica Mena Trashes Safaree Samuels As ‘Inconsiderate & Vain’ After He Calls Marriage His ‘Biggest Mistake’

What’s going on with Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels? Fans are concerned about the status of the couple’s marriage after Safaree tweeted that he’s ‘walking away’ from his marriage. Erica has since responded in a series of a angry tweets.

This escalated out of nowhere! Erica Mena says she agrees with husband Safaree Samuels in the sense that marriage was her biggest mistake. The model, 33, who shares 1-year-old daughter Safire Majesty with Safaree, shared the latter in response to a since-deleted tweet her husband shared on February 23.

“I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb shit. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”, the “Credit” rapper, 39, allegedly wrote on Twitter. The Shade Room captured the tweet before it was removed.

Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter! https://t.co/amegxWFpgs — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) February 23, 2021

Erica, who managed to directly reply to her husband’s tweet before it was removed, wrote: “Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!”

Out of RESPECT for my daughter and to honor my growth as a woman. I’m going to get back to doing what I do best. Make money and be only about my business. Entertaining social media with my issues isn’t my thing. — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) February 23, 2021

In a followup tweet, Erica shared, “Out of RESPECT for my daughter and to honor my growth as a woman. I’m going to get back to doing what I do best. Make money and be only about my business. Entertaining social media with my issues isn’t my thing.”

Don’t let this Scorpio sting. — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) February 23, 2021

Erica concluded with, “Don’t let this Scorpio sting.” Though, Safaree, whose birthday is July 4, is a Cancer. Despite the couple’s Twitter drama, both Safaree and Erica have remained silent about the situation on Instagram. Yet, in a series of motivational videos, via Instagram Stories, Erica shared the following message: “Sometimes you gotta talk to yourself within yourself, because you need that reminder. Don’t forget to remind yourself nobody’s lie you, nobody’s like you,” Erica said before noting that she retreated to her car to remind herself of her worth.

Erica and Safaree tied the knot in a secret ceremony at Legacy Castle in New Jersey on October 7, 2019. The model gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter Safire, in February 2020 — just four months after announcing her pregnancy. Erica and Safaree, who first met on VH1’s Scared Famous in 2017, began dating at the end of 2018. The rapper proposed after just one month of dating on Christmas Eve.