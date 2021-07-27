Erica Mena Goes Off On ‘Immature’ Safaree Samuels For Laughing At Their Baby Crying On ‘LHHATL’

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Erica Mena lashed out at husband Safaree Samuels after their daughter Safire got hurt during the latest episode of the VH1 series.

Erica Mena was not pleased with husband Safaree Samuels, to say the least, on Monday’s episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. During the episode, which was filmed prior to Erica filing for divorce from Safaree in May, the couple got into it after Safaree was laughing when their daughter Safire, now 17 months, got hurt. Safire was playing with a guitar when it fell on her head and she immediately started crying, causing Erica to rush to her daughter’s side. But rather than helping, Safaree stood nearby and began laughing out loud — much to Erica’s chagrin.

“Safaree, pick her up you freaking idiot,” said Erica, who, at the time of the scene, was pregnant with the couple’s second child, son Legend Brian. What’s your problem?” she angrily added to her husband. As Erica escorted a hysterical Safire out of the room, Safaree told his wife, “When she’s with me by herself this don’t happen.”

In a confessional, Erica continued to vent her frustrations about her husband. “This moment is probably setting me up to get ready for what my life is about to be,” she explained. “Me having to hold down my babies by myself, even when they’re hurting, because daddy finds it to be funny. But it just proves how immature he is,” added Erica. As she returned to the room, she lashed out at Safaree and told him, “That was a real d***head move of you.” And when Safaree blamed Erica for their daughter’s injury, the tension only escalated.

“Safaree, shut up,” Erica said. But Safaree would not back down, telling his wife that she was to blame for their daughter “throwing guitars on her head.” “And you’re there laughing!” Erica pointed out. The drama clearly never got resolved, as Erica officially filed for divorce from Safaree on May 21 in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia after less than two years together.

In court docs obtained by HollywoodLife, Erica said that their union is “irretrievably broken.” She asked for primary physical custody of Safire, and then after the arrival of their second child, who was born June 28, would like to share joint legal custody of both children with Safaree, “as well as have final decision-making authority over legal custody matters.” She also asked for child support and to have “exclusive use” of the home that they currently share,” according to the docs.

Erica and Safaree have had a tumultuous marriage. In February, Safaree said in a deleted tweet that he was “walking away” from their marriage and called getting married his “biggest mistake.” Erica shot back, “Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!” That incident came three months after Safaree first threatened divorce in Nov. 2020, though he later backtracked and apologized to Erica.