TV News

Larsa Pippen Reveals Scottie Called Her Ex Malik Beasley A ‘Loser’ For Jail Sentence

Larsa pippen, malik beasley, scottie pippen
Mega/Shutterstock
Larsa Pippen PrettyLittleThing office opening party, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Feb 2019
Larsa Pippen out with her 19 Yearl Old on Preston Pippen who towered over her as they were seen leaving Delilah Bar/Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. 20 Dec 2021 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815126_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Larsa Pippen has dinner with her daughter Sophia in Los Angeles. The reality star hides her makeup free face as she heads inside with her daughter wearing Adidas track pants and a crop top tee. Pictured: Larsa Pippen, Sophia Pippen BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: NEMO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Larsa Pippen PrettyLittleThings, Arrivals, Miami Swim Week, The Temple House, Florida, USA - 08 Jul 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
News Writer

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ star opened up about what Scottie Pippen had said about her ex-boyfriend during the reality show’s latest episode.

Scottie Pippen told his ex-wife exactly how he felt! Larsa Pippen47, revealed that her ex-husband reached out to her after her then-boyfriend Malik Beasley, 25, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, and he didn’t have kind things to say in the new December 30 episode of RHOM, via Us Weekly. The former NBA star, 56, had sent her a text where he said that Malik was a “loser,” when he was sentenced on a gun charge.

The actress revealed Scottie’s shocking message with his thoughts on his ex’s then-relationship during a discussion with her co-star Lisa Hochstein. “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” Larsa explained. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.’”

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard had been sentenced to 120 days in jail on February 9, after he pleaded guilty to one count of felony threat of violence for an incident in September 2020. He had been accused of pointing a shotgun at a family in an SUV outside of his home in Minnesota.

While Scottie may not have had nice things to say about Malik when he was sentenced to jail, the relationship ended up being short-lived. Larsa and the player split up in April 2021, amid drama regarding Malik’s wife Montana Yao. After Larsa and Malik had split up, Montana and the RHOM star traded harsh words about each other on their social media, and Larsa had some some serious shade about Malik. “When I thought about him and how he treated your child he’s not the type Of man I want around mine. Any man who would deny his child and then leave the mother penniless is not a real man,” she wrote in part.

Related Gallery

Larsa Pippen & Malik Beasley -- PICS

EXCLUSIVE: New couple Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley get in the festive spirit as they pose in front of a giant Christmas tree in his hometown of Minnesota. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 46, and the Minnesota Timberwolves point guard, 24, posed for the camera on Sunday, December 20. 20 Dec 2020 Pictured: Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722344_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen wears a very revealing top and holds hands with Malik Beasley as she hits the mall in Miami. Larsa, who recently revealed she had been battling Covid-19, made headlines earlier this month for claiming that she dated Tristan Thompson prior to his relationship with Khloé Kardashian. During an interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Larsa said that she dated the NBA player shortly before he began a romance with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in 2016. "I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed," said Larsa, whose estranged husband Scottie Pippen filed for divorce that year. "I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them.". 23 Nov 2020 Pictured: Larsa Pippen, Malik Beasley. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA716931_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley cuddle on a luxury yacht in these exclusive pictures taken on the basketball star’s recent 24th birthday - a date when he was expected to be celebrating at home with his wife and family. Sources close to the Minnesota Timberwolves player’s estranged wife Montana Yao had previously told TMZ that she had expected Malik to be at home for his birthday. But instead these pictures from November 26th show where he really was - living it up on a multi-million boat in Miami with new girlfriend Larsa, 46. In the pictures Larsa is seen wearing a tight pink mini dress as she hugged the basketball star. 26 Nov 2020 Pictured: Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722325_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

While the breakup seemed messy, Larsa’s return to RHOM was announced shortly after the split, and she seemed thrilled to rejoin the iconic reality series. “Yes, she has signed the contract! She’s excited about her new chapter and unbothered [by] anyone from her past,” her rep had told HollywoodLife at the time.

 