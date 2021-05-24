Malik Beasley Says He Split From Larsa Pippen To Win Montana Yao Back: ‘There Is No One Like’ Her

NBA player Malik Beasley has apologized to the mother of his two-year-old son Montana Yao, after his whirlwind romance with Larsa Pippen.

Malik Beasley, 24, has issued a public apology to Montana Yao, 23, after the drama surrounding his romance with The Real Housewives of Miami alum Larsa Pippen, 46. The Minnesota Timberwolves player took to Instagram on May 23, in an attempt to make up for his previous behavior, which ultimately led to Montana filing for divorce in December 2020. “I wana say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months.. my head wasn’t were it was supposed to be.. I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time.. I’m telling the world and you that there’s no body like you for me,” Malik began.

The lengthy caption was accompanied by a photo of him and Montana cradling their then-newborn son Makai in the hospital. He continued, “for the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you .. also for the record i wanted to do my own ish cuz I just left u guys and I def ain’t the type to set up pictures at the mall n ish .. as that’s some childish ish and I’m trying to grow individually and grow a family .. a real family .. I ain’t looking to be judged I’m looking for forgiveness.. To forgive me for hurting my family the way I did.”

He ended the message by saying that he misses “holding y’all and loving y’all.. I love you mu shi .. I love you kai Kai [heart emoji] my family over thing…” Although he didn’t mention Larsa by name, it was clear that’s who he was referring to, given his mention of “pictures at the mall.” As fans would recall, the pair were first spotted together at a Miami mall, walking hand-in-hand.

At the time, he was still legally married to Montana, and she took to her IG story to reveal she was equally as shocked as the rest of us. “Wow… I don’t even know this man..this is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the time just like y’all,” Montana wrote at the time. Despite their whirlwind romance, Malik and Larsa ended after just four months together.