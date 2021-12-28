Cindy Crawford, 55, Rocks A Sexy Black Bikini While In Cabo With Daughter Kaia Gerber, 20

Cindy Crawford wowed in a skimpy black bikini while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas with her daughter, Kaia Gerber, and family.

While vacationing with her family in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, supermodel Cindy Crawford showed off her beautiful bikini body. The 55-year-old wore a skimpy black bikini, showing off her stellar figure as she took a dip in the pool and enjoyed the Mexico sun. She was also joined on the relaxing vacation by her daughter, Kaia Gerber, 20, who was photographed riding on a golf cart with her pals in more photos you can see here. The young model also sported a black bikini and read in the book in the sun next to her brother, Presley, 22.

Kaia is the youngest of two children Cindy shares with husband Rande Gerber, whom she’s been married to since 1998. The 20-year-old has followed her mother into the modeling business and recently appeared on an ELLE magazine cover for the December 2021/January 2022 issue in a recreation of her mom’s 1994 cover. Kaia wore a Ralph Lauren American flag sweater reminiscent of the one that her mom wore in in the ’90s, even mirroring her pose with her hands in her pockets, as seen in the photos here.

Cindy, ever the proud mom, shared a side-by-side of the photos on Instagram for a Flashback Friday post on Dec. 10, writing, “Baby stole my look! @elleusa now and then” in the caption. The resemblance was definitely uncanny, causing the supermodel vet’s Instagram followers to give their take. TV personality and fashion photographer Nigel Barker commented, “Wow I actually thought that was you for second Cindy!! Had a total double take!!”