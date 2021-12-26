Charlize Theron Skis With Adorable Daughters Jackson, 9, & August, 6: ‘Merry Christmas’ — Photos

Winter wonderland! Charlize Theron hit the slopes for Christmas as she shared rare photos with her two beautiful girls.

Charlize Theron, 46, celebrated Christmas with her daughters Jackson, 9, and August, 6, on the slopes! The Oscar winning actress posted an update to her Instagram page on Dec. 25, sharing photos from her ski vacation. In the carousel post, the South African native stood center as her two girls stood on the right and left for a selfie. The trio all wore ski goggles (pink for the girls, blue for mom) as they snuggled up for the cute moment in the snow, smiling for the casual snap. The girls also matched their pink goggles to their gloves and face covers, staying safe with helmets.

Charlize didn’t share a location, but it certainly looked like a winter wonderland from her first photo! Posing at the top of a hill with her skis and all black snow gear on, the gorgeous, snowy view could be seen behind her (along with dozens of other skiers making their way down the slope). While her face was partially covered with a black scarf, Charlize’s face was clearly beaming and full of happiness as she bonded with her family on a well-deserved vacation.

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours,” she wrote alongside a snowflake, skiing, and cocktail emoji in a celebratory message for her whopping 6.7 million Instagram followers. In other photos, she cozied up to a man on a snowboard who flashed a peace sign at the camera. Charlize also appeared to indulge in a little après-ski with some cocktails per her last photo — including a Bloody Mary, which consists of tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, celery, and more.

Several friends and followers posted holiday wishes back, including January Jones and Tan France. “Merry Christmas, sweet Charlize. I hope you and your family have the very best day,” Tan penned, while January — also a mom herself — left a sweet heart emoji. “Merry Christmas to you and everyone dear to you!” and “Merry Christmas to you and your family! Thanks for all you do in Africa! You are an awesome human,” two fans gushed.