Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma Back Together: Couple Dating Again 5 Months After Split

The NBA player and supermodel reportedly rekindled their flame, after they had a mutual break up back in August.

Reunited, and it feels so good! Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma have reportedly gotten back together only five months after they first split up. The 27-year-old model and 26-year-old Washington Wizards forward have decided to give their relationship another shot, according to TMZ. The pair had called it quits back in August after having been together for about a year, but now they’re ready to give their romance another shot!

Winnie had started dating the basketball star during quarantine for the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple were first seen out and about in May 2020. Winnie opened up about what it was like to meet Kyle during lockdown, after he “shot his shot” by sliding in her DMs in an interview on Ellen. “I got a DM a year prior from my boyfriend, and I never seen it,” she said, mentioning that they’d spoken on FaceTime for about a month before she flew out to Los Angeles to be with him. “A year later at the top of quarantine, he DM-ed me again. He posted a picture of me in like an outfit. I was like, ‘Oh, hi.'”

While the couple may have called it a day back in August, the pair obviously had a mutual split, and had kept in touch with each other even after breaking up, per TMZ. Winnie and the baller seemed to have had a great bond during their first time together, when Kyle was still playing for the Los Angeles Lakers (before he was traded in August).

The pair had plenty of memorable moments during their first time together, and will surely be great together now that they’re back together! When Kyle celebrated his 26th birthday in July, Winnie had written a sweet message to wish her man a happy birthday on Instagram. “Babe it’s your day so live it up!!! Love you so much, no one can ever out your fire!” she wrote. When Winnie celebrated her birthday a few days later (on July 27), the NBA player shared a sweet photo of the two of them together and wrote, “More Life” in the caption.