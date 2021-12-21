See Pics

Vanessa Bryant’s Daughters Bianka, 5, & Capri, 2, Have A Blast At The Museum Of Ice Cream — Photos

Vanessa Bryant took her daughters on a literally sweet day trip to the Museum of Ice Cream, where the girls enjoyed plenty of treats.

We all scream for ice cream! Bianka, 5, and Capri Bryant, 2, enjoyed a lovely day with their mama Vanessa39, at the Museum of Ice Cream on Monday December 20. The girls both looked like they’d each gotten their own cones, as they stood in front of a table filled with all sorts of yummy-looking goodies. Vanessa shared tons of photos and videos of all the fun she and her girls had while at the museum together.

Bianka and Capri both smiled for photos, holding on tight to some huge cones with a pink ice cream. Some of the other photos that Vanessa shared showed that her eldest daughter Natalia, 18, was also with them for the sweet exhibit. In other posts, she showed that they had all sorts of fun at the Museum of Ice Cream, including a bouncy castle, sliding into giant sprinkles, and just enjoying the brightly colored exhibits.

It’s nice that the Bryants had a sweet day out right before Christmas. Vanessa undoubtedly has something special planned for the girls to celebrate the holidays. For Halloween, she’d dressed up Bianka and Capri as Dalmatians, as she dressed as a spot-on Cruella De Vil for a fun family costume. It’s also been a huge year for Natalia, who started her freshman year at the University of Southern California back in August. She also made her Met Gala debut in September!

Vanessa has shared tons of photos and videos of her showering her younger daughters with love. She posted a photo of herself cuddling Capri, during an Italian vacation over the summer! Earlier in December, Vanessa celebrated Bianka’s fifth birthday with a touching message to her “Jumping Bean” on Instagram. She gave her little girl a professional photoshoot and gushed over her daughter. “We love you so much. You are inquisitive, spunky, vivacious, energetic, funny and so much more. I love you baby girl,” she wrote. “You and your sisters are the joy of my life. Happy Birthday, B.B.!!!!! It’s your GOLDEN birthday!”